    The Allman Brothers Band's final ever show is being released as a live album

    By Fraser Lewry,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30A5lP_0vxurdI100

    In 2014 the Allman Brothers Band played their final live show at New York's Beacon Theatre, and now a recording of the performance is to be released as a live album. Final Concert 10-28-14 will be released digitally via Peach Records on October 25, with a triple CD set following on November 22.

    “Having joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1991, I had no idea what I was getting myself into as a percussionist joining two drummers on stage,” says percussionist Marc Quinones. “Fast forward 23 years to the last show we played as the Allman Brothers Band. I feel honoured to have been part of such a historical musical force that was and is the ABB. Love live the ABB!”

    The Allman Brothers lineup at the final show included Gregg Allman (Hammond B-3 organ, piano, acoustic guitar, vocals), Jaimoe (drums) and Butch Trucks (drums, tympani), alongside Warren Haynes (lead and slide guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (lead and slide guitar), Marc Quinones (congas, percussion, vocals) and Oteil Burbridge (bass, vocals).

    The Brothers' marathon final show at the Beacon – a venue the band sold out over the course of 237 consecutive bookings – ended in the early hours of October 29, 2014, on the 40th anniversary of founder Duane Allman's death.

    Full tracklist below. Final Concert 10-28-14 is available to pre-order now .

    Allman Brothers Band: Final Concert 10-28-14 tracklist

    Disc 1
    Little Martha
    Mountain Jam
    Don’t Want You No More
    It’s Not My Cross To Bear
    One Way Out
    Good Morning Little School Girl
    Midnight Rider
    The High Cost of Low Living
    Hot ‘Lanta
    Blue Sky
    You Don’t Love Me/ Soul Serenade/ You Don’t Love Me

    Disc 2
    Statesboro Blues
    Ain’t Wasting Time
    Black Hearted Woman
    The Sky Is Crying
    Dreams
    Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’
    In Memory of Elizabeth Reed
    JaMaBuBu
    In Memory of Elizabeth Reed (reprise)

    Disc 3
    Melissa
    Revival
    Southbound
    Mountain Jam Reprise
    Will The Circle Be Unbroken
    Mountain Jam Reprise 2
    Whipping Post
    Farewell Message
    Trouble No More

