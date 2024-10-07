The Allman Brothers Band's final ever show is being released as a live album

In 2014 the Allman Brothers Band played their final live show at New York's Beacon Theatre, and now a recording of the performance is to be released as a live album. Final Concert 10-28-14 will be released digitally via Peach Records on October 25, with a triple CD set following on November 22.

“Having joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1991, I had no idea what I was getting myself into as a percussionist joining two drummers on stage,” says percussionist Marc Quinones. “Fast forward 23 years to the last show we played as the Allman Brothers Band. I feel honoured to have been part of such a historical musical force that was and is the ABB. Love live the ABB!”

The Allman Brothers lineup at the final show included Gregg Allman (Hammond B-3 organ, piano, acoustic guitar, vocals), Jaimoe (drums) and Butch Trucks (drums, tympani), alongside Warren Haynes (lead and slide guitar, vocals), Derek Trucks (lead and slide guitar), Marc Quinones (congas, percussion, vocals) and Oteil Burbridge (bass, vocals).

The Brothers' marathon final show at the Beacon – a venue the band sold out over the course of 237 consecutive bookings – ended in the early hours of October 29, 2014, on the 40th anniversary of founder Duane Allman's death.

Full tracklist below. Final Concert 10-28-14 is available to pre-order now .

Allman Brothers Band: Final Concert 10-28-14 tracklist

Disc 1

Little Martha

Mountain Jam

Don’t Want You No More

It’s Not My Cross To Bear

One Way Out

Good Morning Little School Girl

Midnight Rider

The High Cost of Low Living

Hot ‘Lanta

Blue Sky

You Don’t Love Me/ Soul Serenade/ You Don’t Love Me

Disc 2

Statesboro Blues

Ain’t Wasting Time

Black Hearted Woman

The Sky Is Crying

Dreams

Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed

JaMaBuBu

In Memory of Elizabeth Reed (reprise)

Disc 3

Melissa

Revival

Southbound

Mountain Jam Reprise

Will The Circle Be Unbroken

Mountain Jam Reprise 2

Whipping Post

Farewell Message

Trouble No More