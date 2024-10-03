Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Louder

    Touché Amoré hit hard on Spiral In A Straight Line

    By Maddy Howell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYGLJ_0vsjVXwb00

    Since emerging in 2009 with their aggressive yet wickedly forward-thinking debut …To The Beat Of A Dead Horse , Touché Amoré have been slashing away at everything we thought we knew about hardcore.

    Approaching the genre with a fragile spirit and open hearts, their penchant for gripping vulnerability has seen them cut straight to the core of the human condition in increasingly fresh and exciting ways. The Californian five-piece have become known for their refusal to skirt along the surface of the issues that matter, their gritty, emotional style constantly evolving as it digs deeper into the uncomfortable memories and regrets that pain us all,

    Following 2016’s Stage Four – a collection of songs exploring grief in the wake of frontman Jeremy Bolm losing his mother to cancer - and its equally devastating 2020 companion piece Lament , Spiral In A Straight Line is a vital study into the aftermath of chaos. It picks apart the nuances of a life flipped upside down, each moment gripped by urgency, each melody morbidly meaningful.

    From the second the contemplative notes of opener Nobody’s - a biting ode to scrambling for forward motion amidst adversity - cut through there’s no denying that Touché Amoré have nailed their target on album six. Their Rise Records debut sees them team up once again with producer Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn, Glassjaw), who also worked on Lament, and deliver some of their most dynamic moments to date. Each track offering a poignant new perspective on the unpredictability of life, the shapeshifting pace and throat-shredding screams of Disasters ringing out like the soundtrack to impending doom, whilst the unforgiving sonic assault of Mezzanine and beautifully brooding Altitude add new layers to the bleak sense of foreboding.

    Nodding to the often puristic DNA of hardcore whilst keeping eyes firmly focused on evolution, across its whiplash 32-minute runtime Spiral In A Straight Line delivers the perfect blend of cathartic aggression and soaring melody. Capturing the universal feeling of falling apart whilst fluctuating between confusion and clarity, its journey is made all the brighter by its huge guest appearances. Subversion (Brand New Love) features Lou Barlow, its Sebadoh influence impossible to ignore, whilst closer Goodbye For Now ropes Julien Baker for a tear-jerking finale.

    With over fifteen years spent redefining not only the genre’s present, but its future, Touché Amoré's influence can be seen everywhere in the scene. While the likes of Turnstile, Speed and Scowl adopt a similar meta-morphing approach, Spiral In A Straight Line is a reminder of just what makes Bolm and co.’s take on modern hardcore so brilliant.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    The Hu share spectacular Iron Maiden cover ahead of North American support slot
    Louder1 day ago
    Alice 'Alyx' Herrmann, the former partner of ex-Mr. Bungle member Theo Lengyel, recorded her own murder, prosecutors say
    Louder1 day ago
    Customer gets insanely sick after eating McDonald’s. Then she finds something strange in her Big Mac
    NewsNinja26 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    In Memory of Adored Actress Elizabeth Pena: 10 Years After Her Tragic Death By Alcohol
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    "Throughout every song, the journey is an undercurrent of rebellion." Lacuna Coil announce new album Sleepless Empire: watch their startling video for new single Oxygen
    Louder3 days ago
    Devin Townsend discusses hair crimes throughout the years in hilarious new video
    Louder3 days ago
    The 20 songs that defined Slayer's career (and the stories behind them)
    Louder1 day ago
    From Aretha Franklin to Gravediggaz, Julie Christmas makes us a soundtrack of her life
    Louder5 days ago
    Coheed And Cambria rock out on brand new single Blind Side Sonny
    Louder3 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Aurora brings her wicked fairytale magic to London's Royal Albert Hall
    Louder1 day ago
    Rick Wakeman looks back over his career with the glittering, limited edition Yessonata
    Louder2 days ago
    Celebs who tried to warn about Diddy's infamous parties
    Town Talks2 days ago
    Olivia Rodrigo announces Netflix concert film
    Louder3 days ago
    Bath&Body Works employee says customers keep yelling at her for refusing to sell this popular candle
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    How to calibrate your turntable: Get the most from your vinyl with our step-by-step guide
    Louder2 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    This year Redd Kross will finally tell their story: Just don't ask Molly Ringwald
    Louder4 days ago
    Joan Armatrading announces new studio album, releases single inspired by encounter with confrontational young person
    Louder3 days ago
    Azure’s new album Fym wasn’t complete until they’d recorded a real oboe
    Louder3 days ago
    Listen to The Horrors' new single, The Silence That Remains
    Louder3 days ago
    “If you want ‘epic’, we’ll give you epic!” Cult Of Luna share monumental cover of punk legends Refused’s Tannhäuser/Derive
    Louder4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    The Cure announce exclusive Radio 2 In Concert show
    Louder3 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Green Day and UK coffee company Grind blend their talents to mark 20 years of American Idiot
    Louder5 days ago
    The Anchoress announces new Versions: Encore vinyl EP
    Louder1 day ago
    Watch Motörhead’s Lemmy play the violin in this bizarre Kit Kat advert from 2001
    Louder6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy