    Bryan Adams announces Roll With The Punches UK arena tour

    By Fraser Lewry,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XENOH_0voZKpg600

    Bryan Adams has announced a run of UK arena dates. The nine-date schedule, officially named the Roll With The Bones tour, kicks off on May 8 next year at the Newcastle Utilita Arena, and finishes as Birmingham's BP Pulse Live on May 18.

    "I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences," says Adams. "We’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!"

    Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9am, with a mailing list pre-sale opening on Wednesday at the same time.

    The Roll With The Bones tour follows in the wake of Adams' So Happy It Hits tour, which arrives in mainland Europe tomorrow (October 1). Shows in India and the UAE follow in December, before the tour picks up again in February with dates in New Zealand and Australia. Full dates below.

    The second of Bryan Adams' Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024 box sets arrives on November 15, and features live recordings of three albums: Reckless, Til I Die and S o Happy It Hurts . It's available to pre-order now .

    Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts tour 2024/2025

    Oct 01: Luxembourg Rokhal, Luxembourg
    Oct 03: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
    Oct 04: Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, Netherlands
    Oct 05: Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
    Oct 06: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
    Oct 08: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
    Oct 09: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
    Oct 10: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
    Oct 11: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
    Oct 13: Brno Winning Group Arena Brno, Czech Republic
    Oct 14: Budapest MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary
    Oct 16: Limassol Tsirio Stadium, Cyprus
    Oct 18: Istanbul Fenerbahçe Ülker Sports Arena, Turkey
    Nov 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
    Nov 06: Bolzano Sparkasse Arena, Italy
    Nov 08: Dornbirn Messequartier Dornbirn, Austria
    Nov 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy
    Nov 10: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland
    Nov 12: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
    Nov 13: Murcia Palacio De Deportes, Spain
    Nov 15: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena Bec!, Spain
    Nov 16: A Coruña Coliseum, Spain
    Nov 18: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
    Nov 19: Porto Multiusos De Gondomar, Portugal
    Nov 20: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal
    Nov 23: Braga Altice Forum Braga, Portugal
    Nov 24: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal
    Dec 06: Schladming Planai Stadion, Austria

    Dec 08: Kolkatta Aquatica, India
    Dec 10: Bhoirymbong Rbdsa, Shillong, India
    Dec 12: Gurugram Backyards Sports Club, India
    Dec 13: Mumbai Nesco, India
    Dec 14: Bengaluru Terraform, India
    Dec 16: Hyderabad Gmr Arena, India
    Dec 19: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, Yas Island, UAE

    Feb 01: Christchurch Wolfbrook Arena, New Zealand
    Feb 04: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
    Feb 06: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia
    Feb 07: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
    Feb 09: Perth RAC Arena, Australia
    Feb 12: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia
    Feb 13: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

    Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches tour 2025

    May 08: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK
    May 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK
    May 10: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
    May 11: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK
    May 13: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
    May 15: London The O2, UK
    May 16: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK
    May 17: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
    May 18: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yN0b1_0voZKpg600

    (Image credit: Bryan Adams)
