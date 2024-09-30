Bryan Adams announces Roll With The Punches UK arena tour

Bryan Adams has announced a run of UK arena dates. The nine-date schedule, officially named the Roll With The Bones tour, kicks off on May 8 next year at the Newcastle Utilita Arena, and finishes as Birmingham's BP Pulse Live on May 18.

"I’ve been gigging in the UK for such a long time now, and each time I play here I remember why I fell in love with UK audiences," says Adams. "We’re gonna sing and rock the roof off these arenas!"

Tickets go on general sale this Friday at 9am, with a mailing list pre-sale opening on Wednesday at the same time.

The Roll With The Bones tour follows in the wake of Adams' So Happy It Hits tour, which arrives in mainland Europe tomorrow (October 1). Shows in India and the UAE follow in December, before the tour picks up again in February with dates in New Zealand and Australia. Full dates below.

The second of Bryan Adams' Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024 box sets arrives on November 15, and features live recordings of three albums: Reckless, Til I Die and S o Happy It Hurts . It's available to pre-order now .

Bryan Adams: So Happy It Hurts tour 2024/2025

Oct 01: Luxembourg Rokhal, Luxembourg

Oct 03: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 04: Rotterdam Ahoy Arena, Netherlands

Oct 05: Dusseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany

Oct 06: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Oct 08: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Oct 09: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Oct 10: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Oct 11: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 13: Brno Winning Group Arena Brno, Czech Republic

Oct 14: Budapest MVM Dome Budapest, Hungary

Oct 16: Limassol Tsirio Stadium, Cyprus

Oct 18: Istanbul Fenerbahçe Ülker Sports Arena, Turkey

Nov 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Nov 06: Bolzano Sparkasse Arena, Italy

Nov 08: Dornbirn Messequartier Dornbirn, Austria

Nov 09: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

Nov 10: Basel St. Jakobshalle, Switzerland

Nov 12: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Nov 13: Murcia Palacio De Deportes, Spain

Nov 15: Bilbao Bizkaia Arena Bec!, Spain

Nov 16: A Coruña Coliseum, Spain

Nov 18: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Nov 19: Porto Multiusos De Gondomar, Portugal

Nov 20: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Nov 23: Braga Altice Forum Braga, Portugal

Nov 24: Lisbon Meo Arena, Portugal

Dec 06: Schladming Planai Stadion, Austria

Dec 08: Kolkatta Aquatica, India

Dec 10: Bhoirymbong Rbdsa, Shillong, India

Dec 12: Gurugram Backyards Sports Club, India

Dec 13: Mumbai Nesco, India

Dec 14: Bengaluru Terraform, India

Dec 16: Hyderabad Gmr Arena, India

Dec 19: Abu Dhabi Etihad Arena, Yas Island, UAE

Feb 01: Christchurch Wolfbrook Arena, New Zealand

Feb 04: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Feb 06: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Feb 07: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Feb 09: Perth RAC Arena, Australia

Feb 12: Sydney Qudos Bank Arena, Australia

Feb 13: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia



Bryan Adams: Roll With The Punches tour 2025

May 08: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

May 09: Manchester AO Arena, UK

May 10: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 11: Aberdeen P&J Live, UK

May 13: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

May 15: London The O2, UK

May 16: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena, UK

May 17: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 18: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK