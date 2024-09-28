Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Louder

    Michael Schenker has dedicated a song to late UFO bandmate Pete Way on his new album

    By Classic Rock,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y5M4g_0vmx61AU00

    Michael Schenker ’s new album features a track dedicated to his former UFO bandmates Pete Way and Paul Raymond.

    My Years With UFO features re-recorded versions of songs Schenker wrote during his original five-year stint with British rock icons between 1973 and 1978. The one exception is his new version of Too Hot To Handle , originally from the band’s 1977 album Lights Out , which he played on but didn’t have a hand in writing.

    In an interview in the brand new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Schenker reveals that he record the song as a tribute to bassist Way and guitarist/keyboard player Raymond, who died in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

    “These are my songs, with the exception of Too Hot To Handle , which is in memory of Paul Raymond and Pete Way,” the German-born guitarist explains, adding: “I still play UFO songs live, I dedicate them to both of them. I have a picture collage here [in his home] with all the guys I have lost over the years. Paul and Pete are part of it. I see them every day.”

    My Years With UFO coincides with the 50th anniversary of Phenomenon , the first album the then-17-year-old Schenker recorded with UFO after joining them from the Scorpions. In the Classic Rock interview, the guitarist recalls how Way took him under his wing.

    “Pete was a great guy,” says the guitarist. “I never saw him angry. But he was also very shy – he covered it up with all sorts of stuff. He was an open, innocent person. When it came to his girlfriends, he was very much an underdog. I heard stories about him not even having the guts to tell his wife he was going on tour, cos she would have locked him up. I think he suffered a lot in his life, but everybody loved him.”

    Schenker had a thornier relationship with UFO singer Phil Mogg . The guitarist insists that he quit the band after Mogg punched him in the stomach (something Mogg has always denied). In the interview, Schenker reveals that he doesn’t know if his old bandmate is even aware of his new album. Even though both men live in the British seaside town of Brighton these days, their paths rarely cross.

    “I see him once in a while at the zebra crossing,” says Schenker of the singer. “When Paul Raymond died, I saw Phil in a parking lot. I cornered him so he couldn’t escape: ‘Hey Phil, come over here!’ I gave him a big hug.”

    My Years With UFO , which sees Schenker recruiting a host of guest vocalist, also features a high-profile appearance from Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose on a new version of UFO’s Love To Love . The collaboration came about after Schenker enlisted Axl’s GN’R bandmate Slash to appear on a different song, Mother Mary . Axl actually song three different UFO tracks – including Too Hot To Handle and Only You Can Rock Me – before greenlighting Love To Love .

    “Axl is a perfectionist,” says Schenker. “He puts everything under the microscope. He was not happy with his performance on Too Hot To Handle and Only You Can Rock Me , but he did such a great version of Love To Love .

    “He would go back into the studio and do something else: ‘It’s not right yet, it’s not right yet!’ We waited and waited, and eventually he got it. It’s a really good song for Axl to sing.”

    Read the full interview with Michael Schenker in the brand new issue of Classic Rock, featuring Thin Lizzy on the cover and on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BMZPg_0vmx61AU00

    (Image credit: Future)
    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    We asked Ozzy Osbourne to pick his favourite Ozzy Osbourne song. This is what he chose
    Louder5 days ago
    David Gilmour hopes to begin work on his next solo album early in 2025
    Louder11 hours ago
    System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian names the greatest nu metal album ever
    Louder5 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks1 day ago
    Star-studded Mark Lanegan tribute show announced
    Louder5 days ago
    "At their heaviest, they feel genuinely dangerous." Heriot live up to their potential as Britain's best new metal band on Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell
    Louder4 days ago
    Exploring Birdsong's Lynsey Ward guests on new Kite Parade single, the emotive Broken
    Louder5 days ago
    Fever 333 cancel world tour due to Jason Aalon Butler’s mental health struggles
    Louder5 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Uriah Heep announce first dates of Magican's Farewell world tour
    Louder6 days ago
    Louder Than Life festival cancels entire day – including Slayer headline slot – due to extreme weather in Kentucky
    Louder2 days ago
    In Memory of Peter Scolari ('Bosom Buddies'/'Newhart'): 3 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Watch Motörhead’s Lemmy play the violin in this bizarre Kit Kat advert from 2001
    Louder1 day ago
    Officials ID second Student from Los Osos High School who Sadly Died by Jumping from the Same Bridge
    Pain In The Pass1 day ago
    German proggers Sylvan to make first UK live appearance for 13 years
    Louder4 days ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio14 hours ago
    Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day in October 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment2 days ago
    Donner pay tribute to 80s ECM jazz on new single Grey Skies Over Stridsklev
    Louder5 days ago
    Trivium were asked to egg Iron Maiden at Ozzfest 2005. They declined and started wearing Iron Maiden shirts onstage.
    Louder4 days ago
    A deep dive into Nine Inch Nails' masterpiece The Fragile at 25
    Louder6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Bryan Adams announces Roll With The Punches UK arena tour
    Louder19 hours ago
    Jane’s Addiction tech says Perry Farrell punched Dave Navarro again backstage, that the band “is over with”
    Louder3 days ago
    Other bands hated Slipknot when they first started out – but Sharon Osbourne saved them
    Louder2 days ago
    David Gilmour dazzles on the opening night of his tour in Rome: the first review!
    Louder3 days ago
    From the bargain bin to the big time: Urge Overkill on how Pulp Fiction saved their career
    Louder1 day ago
    Listen to Alone, the first taste of The Cure's forthcoming Songs Of A Lost World album
    Louder4 days ago
    Nickelback announce live album Nickelback: Live From Nashville
    Louder5 days ago
    The making of Secrets Of Angels, Karnataka’s only studio album with Hayley Griffiths
    Louder5 days ago
    Ebony Buckle details brand new album Hearts Get Started
    Louder4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy