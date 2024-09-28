Michael Schenker has dedicated a song to late UFO bandmate Pete Way on his new album

Michael Schenker ’s new album features a track dedicated to his former UFO bandmates Pete Way and Paul Raymond.

My Years With UFO features re-recorded versions of songs Schenker wrote during his original five-year stint with British rock icons between 1973 and 1978. The one exception is his new version of Too Hot To Handle , originally from the band’s 1977 album Lights Out , which he played on but didn’t have a hand in writing.

In an interview in the brand new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Schenker reveals that he record the song as a tribute to bassist Way and guitarist/keyboard player Raymond, who died in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

“These are my songs, with the exception of Too Hot To Handle , which is in memory of Paul Raymond and Pete Way,” the German-born guitarist explains, adding: “I still play UFO songs live, I dedicate them to both of them. I have a picture collage here [in his home] with all the guys I have lost over the years. Paul and Pete are part of it. I see them every day.”

My Years With UFO coincides with the 50th anniversary of Phenomenon , the first album the then-17-year-old Schenker recorded with UFO after joining them from the Scorpions. In the Classic Rock interview, the guitarist recalls how Way took him under his wing.

“Pete was a great guy,” says the guitarist. “I never saw him angry. But he was also very shy – he covered it up with all sorts of stuff. He was an open, innocent person. When it came to his girlfriends, he was very much an underdog. I heard stories about him not even having the guts to tell his wife he was going on tour, cos she would have locked him up. I think he suffered a lot in his life, but everybody loved him.”

Schenker had a thornier relationship with UFO singer Phil Mogg . The guitarist insists that he quit the band after Mogg punched him in the stomach (something Mogg has always denied). In the interview, Schenker reveals that he doesn’t know if his old bandmate is even aware of his new album. Even though both men live in the British seaside town of Brighton these days, their paths rarely cross.

“I see him once in a while at the zebra crossing,” says Schenker of the singer. “When Paul Raymond died, I saw Phil in a parking lot. I cornered him so he couldn’t escape: ‘Hey Phil, come over here!’ I gave him a big hug.”

My Years With UFO , which sees Schenker recruiting a host of guest vocalist, also features a high-profile appearance from Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose on a new version of UFO’s Love To Love . The collaboration came about after Schenker enlisted Axl’s GN’R bandmate Slash to appear on a different song, Mother Mary . Axl actually song three different UFO tracks – including Too Hot To Handle and Only You Can Rock Me – before greenlighting Love To Love .

“Axl is a perfectionist,” says Schenker. “He puts everything under the microscope. He was not happy with his performance on Too Hot To Handle and Only You Can Rock Me , but he did such a great version of Love To Love .

“He would go back into the studio and do something else: ‘It’s not right yet, it’s not right yet!’ We waited and waited, and eventually he got it. It’s a really good song for Axl to sing.”

