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Los Ranchos De Albuquerque
📅 Free Vino in the Valley wine event on Nov. 7
2 days ago
📅 Free Vino in the Valley wine celebration in Los Ranchos
Enjoy an afternoon celebrating New Mexico wine at Vino in the Valley Los Ranchos.
- Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Time: 12 PM – 6 PM
- Cost: Free event admission
- Location: Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center, 4920 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107
You can drop in anytime during the event hours to enjoy the wine-focused celebration. Admission is free, so it’s an easy outing to add to your weekend plans.
More Info: Calendar • Vino in the Valley Los Ranchos
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