📅 Free Vino in the Valley wine event on Nov. 7

📅 Free Vino in the Valley wine celebration in Los Ranchos

Enjoy an afternoon celebrating New Mexico wine at Vino in the Valley Los Ranchos.

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Saturday, Time: 12 PM – 6 PM

Cost: Free event admission

Location: Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center, 4920 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107

You can drop in anytime during the event hours to enjoy the wine-focused celebration. Admission is free, so it’s an easy outing to add to your weekend plans.