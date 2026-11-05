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Los Ranchos De Albuquerque

📅 Free Vino in the Valley wine event on Nov. 7

2 days ago
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📅 Free Vino in the Valley wine celebration in Los Ranchos

Enjoy an afternoon celebrating New Mexico wine at Vino in the Valley Los Ranchos.

  • Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
  • Time: 12 PM – 6 PM
  • Cost: Free event admission
  • Location: Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center, 4920 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107

You can drop in anytime during the event hours to enjoy the wine-focused celebration. Admission is free, so it’s an easy outing to add to your weekend plans.

More Info: Calendar • Vino in the Valley Los Ranchos

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