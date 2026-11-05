📅 Sheep care & shearing workshop on Nov. 9, 2026

📅 Learn Sheep Care & Shearing in Los Ranchos

A Sheep Care Workshop will be held on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM at the Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center, 4920 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107.

Animal Husbandry Manager Ted Scott will share practical tips on daily sheep care and long‑term flock health. You’ll also:

Watch a hand sheep‑shearing demonstration up close

demonstration up close Learn how shearing supports both the animals and wool quality

Hear how rotational grazing keeps pastures healthy and provides good forage year‑round

This is a hands-on learning chance for anyone curious about sheep, small farming, or land stewardship. Just show up at the Agri‑Nature Center at the date and time listed.