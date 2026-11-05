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Los Ranchos De Albuquerque

📅 Sheep care & shearing workshop on Nov. 9, 2026

2 days ago
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📅 Learn Sheep Care & Shearing in Los Ranchos

A Sheep Care Workshop will be held on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM at the Larry P. Abraham Agri-Nature Center, 4920 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos, NM 87107.

Animal Husbandry Manager Ted Scott will share practical tips on daily sheep care and long‑term flock health. You’ll also:

  • Watch a hand sheep‑shearing demonstration up close
  • Learn how shearing supports both the animals and wool quality
  • Hear how rotational grazing keeps pastures healthy and provides good forage year‑round

This is a hands-on learning chance for anyone curious about sheep, small farming, or land stewardship. Just show up at the Agri‑Nature Center at the date and time listed.

More Info: Calendar • Sheep Care Workshop

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