⚠️ Village offices closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving

⚠️ Village offices closed for Thanksgiving

Village of Los Ranchos offices will be closed on:

Thursday, November 26, 2026

Friday, November 27, 2026

This closure is in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Regular office hours will start again on Monday, November 30, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

If you need to handle any Village business, try to take care of it before November 26 or wait until offices reopen on November 30. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!