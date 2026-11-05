Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque

⚠️ Village offices closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HgTZ_1Gn1J4tt00

⚠️ Village offices closed for Thanksgiving

Village of Los Ranchos offices will be closed on:

  • Thursday, November 26, 2026
  • Friday, November 27, 2026

This closure is in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Regular office hours will start again on Monday, November 30, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

If you need to handle any Village business, try to take care of it before November 26 or wait until offices reopen on November 30. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

More Info: Calendar • Thanksgiving Holiday Office Closure

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments