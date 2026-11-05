undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque
⚠️ Village offices closed Nov 26–27 for Thanksgiving
2 days ago
⚠️ Village offices closed for Thanksgiving
Village of Los Ranchos offices will be closed on:
- Thursday, November 26, 2026
- Friday, November 27, 2026
This closure is in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Regular office hours will start again on Monday, November 30, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
If you need to handle any Village business, try to take care of it before November 26 or wait until offices reopen on November 30. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Thanksgiving!
More Info: Calendar • Thanksgiving Holiday Office Closure
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.