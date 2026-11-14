Los Lunas has a few solid options right now if you’re looking to get into safety or security work, from paid internships to patrol roles.

Employer: Cupertino Electric, Inc.

Cupertino Electric, Inc. Location: Los Lunas, NM (plus other states)

(plus other states) Type: Internship (listed as volunteer, but $23.77–$35.23/hour )

Internship (listed as volunteer, but ) Category: Construction safety / EHS

10–12 week program where you support job hazard analyses, safety walks, audits, and incident investigations on real electrical construction projects. Great fit if you’re a current student in Safety, EHS, or similar and want hands-on field experience with a major contractor.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Los Lunas, NM

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.69/hour

Patrol a tech/media/telecom site, check access points and parking areas, respond to alarms, and write clear reports while providing friendly customer service. Good option if you’re 18+ with a high school diploma, can pass a background check and drug screen, and want steady weekend/evening hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or future openings with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.