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🏭 Los Lunas Manufacturing Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay
Los Lunas is busy on the industrial side right now—good news if you like hands-on work, night shifts, or high-tech production. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.
Summer 2027 Internship – Manufacturing Engineering
- Employer: Pacific Fusion
- Location: Los Lunas, NM
- Type: Internship (Summer, 12+ weeks, onsite)
- Pay: $30–$48/hour
Work with cutting-edge fusion power tech while you’re still in school. You’ll help roll out manufacturing software, write build instructions, support tooling design, and get real experience across the full product lifecycle—plus catered lunch and strong mentorship.
Warehouse General Labor – Pallet Sorter
- Employer: PLA Family of Companies
- Location: Los Lunas, NM
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.50/hour with scheduled raises for up to 5 years
Steady warehouse role sorting and inspecting pallets by hand. Good fit if you like physical work, want daily or weekly pay, and need solid benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, HSA contribution, and free basic life insurance.
Production Supervisor – Nights
- Employer: Niagara Bottling
- Location: Los Lunas, NM (Albuquerque plant)
- Type: Full-time, Night shift, 12-hour 2-2-3 schedule
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a production team at a major beverage plant, making sure safety, quality, and output goals are hit. You’ll manage people, schedules, and line performance, and get access to a broad benefits package including medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and tuition help.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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