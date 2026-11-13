Los Lunas is busy on the industrial side right now—good news if you like hands-on work, night shifts, or high-tech production. Here are a few strong openings worth a look.

Employer: Pacific Fusion

Pacific Fusion Location: Los Lunas, NM

Type: Internship (Summer, 12+ weeks, onsite)

Pay: $30–$48/hour

Work with cutting-edge fusion power tech while you’re still in school. You’ll help roll out manufacturing software, write build instructions, support tooling design, and get real experience across the full product lifecycle—plus catered lunch and strong mentorship.

Employer: PLA Family of Companies

Location: Los Lunas, NM

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50/hour with scheduled raises for up to 5 years

Steady warehouse role sorting and inspecting pallets by hand. Good fit if you like physical work, want daily or weekly pay, and need solid benefits like PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, HSA contribution, and free basic life insurance.

Employer: Niagara Bottling

Location: Los Lunas, NM (Albuquerque plant)

Type: Full-time, Night shift, 12-hour 2-2-3 schedule

Pay: Not listed

Lead a production team at a major beverage plant, making sure safety, quality, and output goals are hit. You’ll manage people, schedules, and line performance, and get access to a broad benefits package including medical, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and tuition help.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.