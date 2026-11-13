Los Lunas has a few solid office roles open right now, especially in healthcare settings. If you like keeping things organized and running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community Hospital Corporation

Community Hospital Corporation Location: Los Lunas, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the CEO and leadership team at a local hospital. You’ll manage calendars, emails, calls, travel, and board meetings, plus help with reports, presentations, and events. This role is ideal if you’re detail‑oriented, can handle confidential info, and like being the go‑to person in a fast‑paced setting.

Note: This same job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just apply once.

Employer: Allevio

Location: Los Lunas, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front‑desk style role in a medical office where you greet patients, answer phones, schedule visits and surgeries, handle copays, and keep records and referrals organized. Good fit if you have medical front office experience, know insurance basics and ICD‑10/CPT codes, and enjoy helping patients feel calm and cared for.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.