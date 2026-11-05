🏥 Los Lunas NM Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Los Lunas is quietly building up its healthcare scene, with solid options from dental to animal care to autism support. If you’ve been thinking about a change, this week has a nice mix of hands-on roles.

Employer: Morningstar Family Dental

Morningstar Family Dental Location: Los Lunas, NM (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour (DOE)

Schedule: Monday–Thursday, patients 8am–3pm

Small family dental office looking for a certified DANB dental assistant. Great if you want steady daytime hours, a 4-day workweek, and direct patient care without nights or weekends.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners – Los Lunas Animal Clinic

Location: Los Lunas, NM

Type: Full-time preferred (flexible scheduling options)

(flexible scheduling options) Schedule: Mon–Fri 8:00am–5:30pm; Sat 8:00am–12:00pm; Sun closed

Compensation: Competitive base salary plus quarterly production bonus, sign-on bonus, and relocation assistance (exact range not listed)

Mixed animal role covering small animals, horses, and livestock with a dedicated equine surgical facility. Good fit if you want variety, mentorship (new grads welcome), and room to grow in a well-known regional clinic.

Employer: Affinity ABC

Location: Los Lunas, NM 87031 (in person)

(in person) Type: Permanent position (not seasonal)

Permanent position (not seasonal) Pay: $22.00 – $30.00/hour

Work 1:1 with autistic clients as a Registered Behavior Technician (RBT), with paid training, career paths toward BCaBA/BCBA, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid training, mileage and phone reimbursement). Ideal if you want a long-term role helping families and growing in ABA.

If something here feels like your next step, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.