Los Gatos is buzzing with healthcare roles right now, from pediatrics to aesthetics to rehab. If you want solid pay and in-person patient time, these are worth a look.

Employer: Center for Developing Minds

Center for Developing Minds Location: Los Gatos, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$120,000/year

Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, professional development assistance, retirement plan

Work with kids ages 1–10 in a play-based, highly individualized setting, not rushed school-style blocks. You’ll design your own interventions, run 1:1 and small groups, and collaborate closely with developmental pediatricians and therapists.

Employer: Afterglow Medical Aesthetics & Wellness

Afterglow Medical Aesthetics & Wellness Location: Downtown Los Gatos, CA (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $50–$85/hour plus bonus/commission

Join the grand opening team at a boutique aesthetics practice and help grow the new Los Gatos location. Mix hands-on treatments (T-Shape body contouring, Botox, fillers, lasers) with consults and sales in a small, entrepreneurial team.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Los Gatos, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-scope OB/GYN role providing prenatal, postpartum, and high-risk pregnancy care, plus office procedures and surgical care. Includes deliveries, on-call coverage, and a focus on comprehensive women’s health.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: Los Gatos, CA (outpatient clinic)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year (DOE)

Extras: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus, monthly student debt benefit, relocation assistance, CEUs, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO

Outpatient ortho clinic seeing a wide mix of cases (post-op, sports, neuro, vestibular, concussion, more). Great fit if you want strong mentorship (1:1 for new grads), career advancement, and help with student loans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in schedule, start dates, or focus area if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.