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🏥 Los Gatos Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Openings
Los Gatos is buzzing with healthcare roles right now, from pediatrics to aesthetics to rehab. If you want solid pay and in-person patient time, these are worth a look.
Pediatric Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Center for Developing Minds
- Location: Los Gatos, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000–$120,000/year
- Benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, professional development assistance, retirement plan
Work with kids ages 1–10 in a play-based, highly individualized setting, not rushed school-style blocks. You’ll design your own interventions, run 1:1 and small groups, and collaborate closely with developmental pediatricians and therapists.
Aesthetic Nurse / Nurse Practitioner (RN/NP) — Injectables, Lasers & Sales Consultation
- Employer: Afterglow Medical Aesthetics & Wellness
- Location: Downtown Los Gatos, CA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $50–$85/hour plus bonus/commission
Join the grand opening team at a boutique aesthetics practice and help grow the new Los Gatos location. Mix hands-on treatments (T-Shape body contouring, Botox, fillers, lasers) with consults and sales in a small, entrepreneurial team.
Obstetrician-Gynecologist
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Los Gatos, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Full-scope OB/GYN role providing prenatal, postpartum, and high-risk pregnancy care, plus office procedures and surgical care. Includes deliveries, on-call coverage, and a focus on comprehensive women’s health.
Physical Therapist – Up to $20,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: Los Gatos, CA (outpatient clinic)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$125,000/year (DOE)
- Extras: Up to $20,000 sign-on bonus, monthly student debt benefit, relocation assistance, CEUs, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, generous PTO
Outpatient ortho clinic seeing a wide mix of cases (post-op, sports, neuro, vestibular, concussion, more). Great fit if you want strong mentorship (1:1 for new grads), career advancement, and help with student loans.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in schedule, start dates, or focus area if you’re a strong fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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