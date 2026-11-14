Los Gatos restaurants are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good food, and working with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: The Bay Club Company

The Bay Club Company Location: Los Gatos, CA

Pay: $16.90 – $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time (flexible schedule; mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays)

Full-time (flexible schedule; mornings, evenings, weekends, holidays) Why it’s interesting: Mix of hospitality, front desk, fitness, and pool support all in one role. You’ll greet members, help with check-ins and bookings, keep club areas clean and stocked, and support events—great if you want broad experience in a high-end club setting.

Employer: Lexington House

Location: Los Gatos, CA

Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Schedule: Sun & Mon off; Tue 11am–6pm; Wed 3pm–9:30pm; Thu 11am–6pm; Fri & Sat 3pm–10:30pm

Sun & Mon off; Tue 11am–6pm; Wed 3pm–9:30pm; Thu 11am–6pm; Fri & Sat 3pm–10:30pm Why it’s interesting: Focus on cold station and desserts in a seasonal Northern California kitchen. Good fit if you like organized stations, consistent plating, and want to grow in a busy, quality-driven restaurant.

Employer: lelé kitchen

Location: Los Gatos, CA (95032)

Pay: $24.00 – $30.00/hour + tips

Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Schedule: Five days/week, Wednesday–Sunday , afternoons into dinner service

Five days/week, , afternoons into dinner service Why it’s interesting: Run the pantry station at a chef-driven spot doing modern California food with Eastern European roots. You’ll handle amuse-bouches, cold apps, garnishes, and help with tasting menus—great if you have strong knife skills and want a serious but respectful kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s room to grow or shift roles once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.