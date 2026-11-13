The Town of Los Gatos asks neighbors to report storm problems like flooding, downed trees, and clogged gutters or storm drains. During business hours from Monday – Friday 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, call Parks and Public Works at (408) 399-5770. After hours, call the Police Department Non-Emergency line at (408) 354-8600. You can also report any time using the MyLosGatos311 app or online at www.LosGatosCA.gov/MyLosGatos311. If there is an emergency, such as trees blocking roads, downed power lines, or a medical emergency, dial 911.

The Los Gatos Library is open as a warming and charging center seven days a week from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. For more storm and cold weather safety tips, and to see a full list of warming centers and other help, visit the County of Santa Clara Office of Emergency Management website. Be careful when using parks and trails during and after storms, as rain and wind can make paths muddy and may cause tree falls.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Los Gatos