The Town of Los Gatos is seeking volunteers for the Planning Commission. This group works on planning, subdivisions, zoning, zoning rules, and other land use controls as set by local rules and state law.

Neighbors who are interested and know about land use can apply by Monday, November 23, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. You can find more details and apply online at www.LosGatosCA.gov/CommissionApplication. There are also other Board and Commission volunteer spots open.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Los Gatos