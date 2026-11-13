⚠️ Town email and MyLosGatos311 are temporarily delayed

The Town of Los Gatos is having issues with email and MyLosGatos311, so responses may be slower than usual.

Town staff are still available:

By phone

In person during public counter hours

You can look up phone numbers and staff contacts in the online directory at www.LosGatosCA.gov/Directory.

If you need help from the Town, try calling or stopping by instead of waiting on email. The Town apologizes for the inconvenience.