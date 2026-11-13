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Los Gatos
⚠️ Los Gatos Town email and 311 responses delayed
4 days ago
⚠️ Town email and MyLosGatos311 are temporarily delayed
The Town of Los Gatos is having issues with email and MyLosGatos311, so responses may be slower than usual.
Town staff are still available:
- By phone
- In person during public counter hours
You can look up phone numbers and staff contacts in the online directory at www.LosGatosCA.gov/Directory.
If you need help from the Town, try calling or stopping by instead of waiting on email. The Town apologizes for the inconvenience.
More Info: Town Email Temporarily Down • Los Gatos
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