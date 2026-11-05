Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Los Gatos

Historic 1890 Drug Store on Santa Cruz Avenue

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFvmZ_1Gpf9AM400

The Town is sharing a historic image of the Drug Store and News Depot on No. 5 Santa Cruz Avenue from around 1890. The building next to it on the left is the Ancient Order of United Workmen (A.O.U.W.) building, and the photo comes from the Town Historical Archives.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Los Gatos - Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments