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Los Gatos
Historic 1890 Drug Store on Santa Cruz Avenue
7 days ago
The Town is sharing a historic image of the Drug Store and News Depot on No. 5 Santa Cruz Avenue from around 1890. The building next to it on the left is the Ancient Order of United Workmen (A.O.U.W.) building, and the photo comes from the Town Historical Archives.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Los Gatos - Government
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