💻 Los Gatos IT Roles with Netflix – Multiple High-Paying Openings

Los Gatos is hot right now for senior tech talent, especially around AI and platform work. If you’re an experienced engineer or product leader, Netflix has several roles that are both high-impact and very well paid.

Employer: Netflix

Netflix Location: Los Gatos, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $440,000 – $725,000 (salary + stock mix)

Lead how Netflix uses AI to understand every show and movie (tags, ratings, annotations) and power search, discovery, and personalization. This is a senior PM role owning vision, strategy, and roadmap for AI-driven content understanding platforms and human-in-the-loop tools.

Employer: Netflix

Netflix Location: Los Gatos, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $250,000 – $413,000 (salary + stock mix)

Senior full-stack role on the Logistics Management squad, building React frontends and Java-based services that power Netflix’s global localization pipeline. You’ll design high-scale, resilient systems and UIs, with a strong focus on workflow orchestration and (optionally) AI-powered tools.

Employer: Netflix

Netflix Location: Los Gatos, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $523,000 – $920,000 (varies by location, salary + stock mix)

Lead the team building Netflix’s next-gen online serving and inference platform for LLMs, computer vision, and other large-scale models. This is a hands-on leadership role for someone with deep ML infrastructure and distributed systems experience who can set technical vision and grow a senior engineering team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—Netflix often lists related roles and keeps profiles on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.