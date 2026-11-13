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Brownsville
Los Fresnos CISD recruiting at Brownsville job fair
7 days ago
Los Fresnos CISD is offering information about career opportunities with the district at the Red, White & You Career Fair at the Brownsville Event Center on 2026-11-13. Visitors can stop by the district’s table to meet representatives and learn about open jobs.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Fresnos CISD
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