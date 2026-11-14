Los Banos is busy on the healthcare side right now, with solid options for both local hospital work and high-paying travel contracts.

Employer: Sutter Health – Memorial Hospital Los Banos, CA

Sutter Health – Memorial Hospital Type: Per Diem / Part-time , variable Day/Evening/Night shifts, one weekend shift a month

, variable shifts, Pay: $54.16–$75.82 per hour (no benefits listed)

Perform routine and specialized CT and radiology exams in a hospital setting, working fairly independently. Great fit if you’re an experienced Rad Tech/CT Tech with ARRT, CRT/DRT, BLS and want flexible hours at the local hospital.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Los Banos, CA

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $2,254 per week (includes taxable + stipends; details from agency)

Travel RT role caring for patients with respiratory needs, with guaranteed stipends for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts. Coast is a well-known travel agency, so this is a good option if you want to test the travel lifestyle while working in Los Banos.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Los Banos, CA

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr shifts

, , , Pay: $2,320 per week (includes taxable + stipends; details from agency)

Higher-paying RRT contract working with patients from premature infants to older adults with COPD, pneumonia, and more. Needs 2+ years of experience and comes with extras like a $600 travel bonus, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra-hour bonus.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.