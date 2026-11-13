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Los Banos
Los Banos Police available 24/7 for assistance
9 days ago
The Los Banos Police Department is on duty 24/7 and does not close, including on special days like World Kindness Day. For non-emergency police help, call (209) 827-7070; for emergencies or crimes in progress, call 911.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Los Banos - Community & Economic Development
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