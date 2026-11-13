⚠️ Microsoft 365 outage affecting City of Los Banos email

Microsoft is having a Microsoft 365 service outage that is affecting email, calendars, and related services used by the City of Los Banos.

Because of this, residents may see delays in email responses from city staff.

Here’s what still works:



City phone lines are fully operational



911 emergency services are NOT impacted



If you need help from the City right now, it’s best to call instead of emailing until service is restored.

The City will share more updates as Microsoft fixes the issue. Thank you for your patience while this gets resolved.