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Los Banos
⚠️ City email delayed due to Microsoft 365 outage
7 days ago
⚠️ Microsoft 365 outage affecting City of Los Banos email
Microsoft is having a Microsoft 365 service outage that is affecting email, calendars, and related services used by the City of Los Banos.
Because of this, residents may see delays in email responses from city staff.
Here’s what still works:
- City phone lines are fully operational
- 911 emergency services are NOT impacted
If you need help from the City right now, it’s best to call instead of emailing until service is restored.
The City will share more updates as Microsoft fixes the issue. Thank you for your patience while this gets resolved.
More Info: NEWS: Service Alert – Microsoft 365 Service Outage...
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