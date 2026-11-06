Los Banos Animal Shelter services and contacts

During National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, the Los Banos Animal Shelter thanks its staff and volunteers who care for animals, handle animal concerns, reunite lost pets, and help pets find new homes. The shelter is at 1010 Airport Road, Los Banos. For shelter and adoption questions call (209) 827-7089; for non‑emergency Animal Control help call (209) 827-7070. Learn more about Animal Control services, pet adoption, licensing, and volunteer work: https://losbanos.org/city-government/departments/police/code-enforcement

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Los Banos Government