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Los Banos
Los Banos Animal Shelter services and contacts
8 days ago
During National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week, the Los Banos Animal Shelter thanks its staff and volunteers who care for animals, handle animal concerns, reunite lost pets, and help pets find new homes. The shelter is at 1010 Airport Road, Los Banos. For shelter and adoption questions call (209) 827-7089; for non‑emergency Animal Control help call (209) 827-7070. Learn more about Animal Control services, pet adoption, licensing, and volunteer work: https://losbanos.org/city-government/departments/police/code-enforcement
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Los Banos Government
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