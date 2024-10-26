Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Los Angeles Times

    Shaikin: Joe Davis reveals the influence Vin Scully had on his Freddie Freeman World Series call

    By Bill Shaikin,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxV2e_0wNdZmhc00

    Joe Davis awoke Saturday morning, still fretting.

    He is a perfectionist. He had provided a pretty perfect call of a pretty perfect moment the night before. In six words, he had delivered a magical homage to the best broadcaster in baseball history and the most dramatic moment in Dodgers history .

    Were they just the right words? At just the right time?

    He second-guessed himself long enough for his wife to tell him to knock it off.

    “People really liked it, right?” his wife, Libby, said. “Would you stop?”

    Davis drew local and national acclaim for his call of Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday: “She is gone! Gibby, meet Freddie!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uHG7q_0wNdZmhc00
    Fans cheer as Freddie Freeman drops his bat after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

    “She is gone” was Vin Scully’s trademark home run call. Scully used it, of course, in calling Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. Gibson was hobbled by knee and hamstring injuries; Freeman was hampered by an ankle injury.

    Scully told you what happened and let you soak it all in, through the pictures and the crowd noise. He said “She is gone!” and then waited 68 seconds before coming back with one of the greatest lines of his incomparable career: “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened!”

    Perhaps, Davis said, he ought to have let some time pass between “She is gone!” and “Gibby, meet Freddie!”

    Said Davis: “I felt like maybe I was talking over the crowd a little too much, even though it was only another two seconds or so.”

    He had thought about a moment like that in advance. How could you not, with the parallels of Game 1 and a hobbled star?

    As Scully had said in 1988: “And look who’s coming up?”

    But the exact words, waiting to be uttered at the exact moment?

    “I’m not smart enough to have the perfect caption come to my mind as the moment happens,” Davis said. “I think that’s my job: to caption and capture these moments for history.

    “But I also never want to script anything, because I don’t think it’s possible to have a call scripted and have it not sound scripted.”

    And then, well, the ball soared toward right field, and Gibson’s ball had a similar arc and …

    “The flight of that ball, we’ve all seen a million times,” Davis said. “We’ve seen that same exact home run a million times and heard Vin’s call of it. I think it kind of sparked that in my head when I had that context sitting there.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T87yX_0wNdZmhc00
    Freddie Freeman celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning against the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

    When the Dodgers hired Davis to replace Scully, the two men had several conversations. Scully shared the advice that Red Barber had given him: Don’t try to be me, or anyone else. Be yourself.

    Davis has done just that, which made the “She is gone!” line so beautiful in the moment. Baseball binds generations like no other sport, and now Davis is as tied to Scully as Freeman is to Gibson.

    On Saturday, Davis thought about another bit of advice Scully had shared. Davis had asked about finding the right words and managing your emotions in the biggest of moments.

    “You have to think of it like your house is burning down,” Scully told Davis, “and you’ve got to get everybody out safely. If you’re freaking out, you’re probably not going to get the kids and the dog out safely. If you’re calm and cool, you’re probably going to escape that fire just fine.

    “I had a chuckle when he said it then, but I’ve thought about it many times since.”

    Generations of Southern Californians have associated Scully with the most dramatic home run in the history of an iconic franchise. Generations of Southern Californians, now and forever, will associate Davis with this thrill of October.

    “That’s really special,” Davis said. “That’s not why you get into the business. But, once you’re in it, and if you’re lucky enough to have those moments happen in front of you, it’s a really gratifying thing when you hope you did it justice. That’s your job: to do it justice.

    “The moment happens, and if you’re lucky enough to be the person in that chair, that’s your responsibility. It’s not just to say, ‘Home run, Dodgers win,’ but to caption that moment and capture it for history.”

    Davis shook hands and said he had to get back to work. In another few hours, it would again be time for Dodger baseball.

    This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

    Related Search

    Vin ScullyJoe DavisWorld SeriesVin Scully'S legacyFreddie FreemanWorld Series moments

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers' lineup for Game 3: 'He wasn't going to not be in there'
    Los Angeles Times4 hours ago
    Dodgers 'banking on' Shohei Ohtani playing in Game 3 of the World Series vs. Yankees
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    In Fernando Valenzuela's hometown, mourning and memories of how 'The Lefty' got his start
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    As Shohei Ohtani takes center stage, remembering baseball at Manzanar prison camp
    Los Angeles Times4 hours ago
    Hot, dry and dusty: When the Santa Ana 'devil winds' blow, Southern California takes cover
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    Surrounded by violence, drug dealing and overdoses, workers at this L.A. restaurant struggle to hang on
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    Strong winds, cooler temperatures and possible rain forecast for Los Angeles region
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    California wildfires are spreading and intensifying faster, putting more people in danger
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    'Who cares?': Birmingham coach Jim Rose waves off football rankings
    Los Angeles Times2 hours ago
    Opinion: I'm a doctor in East L.A. and Beverly Hills. I want to treat obesity the same way in both places
    Los Angeles Times14 hours ago
    L.A.'s silliest law? Why Hollywood bans Silly String on Halloween
    Los Angeles Times14 hours ago
    Person jumps from window of burning Westlake apartment building, survives
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    Chargers-Saints takeaways: Ladd McConkey has big hands, and two touchdowns, in win
    Los Angeles Times14 hours ago
    Opinion: Sisters may fight, but they also form revolutionary bonds
    Los Angeles Times14 hours ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Pedestrian struck and killed by Metrolink train between Lancaster and Palmdale
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest. No, the 'Dune' star didn't win
    Los Angeles Times3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy