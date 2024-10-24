Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Los Angeles Times

    Review: In 'Conclave,' a quest to elect a new pope leads down some less-than-holy pathways

    By Katie Walsh,

    1 days ago

    Soon, voters will have a choice: Do you go for the candidate you believe in? Or do you opt to keep a right-wing strongman out of power? Ideally, those goals and desires will overlap, and while a version of this question may already be on your mind, the specific electorate I'm referring to happens to be a group of cardinals, sequestered in the Vatican in Edward Berger's “Conclave.”

    Adapted by Peter Straughan from the Robert Harris 2016 novel, the handsomely rendered and meticulously acted “Conclave” encompasses these universal struggles within the rigorously regimented ritual of electing a new pope. Rife with backroom skulduggery among the conniving cardinals, as well as a Pakula-esque penchant for stairwell whisper campaigns among the power brokers, “Conclave” is less of a searching philosophy piece than it is a scandalously twisty papal potboiler.

    Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is charged with stewarding the conclave after the death of the pope — a job he is reluctant to tackle. The white smoke can only go up when one of the cardinals receives a 72-vote majority, and shepherding this bunch of squabbling, power-hungry backstabbers to that number is going to require a herculean feat of delicate diplomacy, maybe even an act of God or two.

    This would probably be an easier task for a less-principled cardinal. Alas, the burden to elect the right pope weighs heavy on Lawrence, and the responsibility is complicated by the fact that unsavory rumors and controversy swirl around three of the most ambitious front-runners: the meddling Cardinal Tremblay (John Lithgow), the too-suave Cardinal Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati), and the ultratraditional, constantly vaping Cardinal Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto). Lawrence, however, would like to throw his support toward the quietly progressive Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci), who shirks from the possibility.

    The conclave is also disrupted by an unexpected guest: a cardinal secretly appointed by the pope. The archbishop of Kabul, a mysterious Cardinal Benitez (Carlos Diehz), arrives unannounced, his presence sending a ripple through the dynamic, a quiet bomb waiting to go off as he becomes a surprising dark horse candidate for the gig.

    Lawrence himself refuses the role outwardly, citing a crisis of faith, but there are those who accuse him of harboring such ambitions. Fiennes, who is so restrained in his performance it is almost pained, manages to let the shadow of hope cross his carefully composed face. Maybe, if the votes go his way, it might actually happen. This subtle subplot, performed so beautifully by Fiennes, is the true jewel at the center of the film.

    The cloistered politicking devolves into lunchroom antics and social warfare akin to a high school movie, but this swirling whirlpool of interpersonal drama is grounded by the pomp and circumstance of centuries-old ritual: garments and ballots and hierarchy. However, director Berger ( "All Quiet on the Western Front" ) takes a modern approach to the film’s style. Production designer Suzy Davies delivers a set of dramatic reds, whites and blacks — harsh, shiny surfaces with a certain coldness. Cinematographer Stéphane Fontaine utilizes the unique scale and scope of the Vatican to deliver breathtaking compositions and slowly-creeping zooms that add to the pressure of the claustrophobic atmosphere. The slashing strings of composer Volker Bertelmann’s score ably convey the stakes of the situation.

    But the richness of the filmmaking, including the powerful acting, obfuscates the fact that the story itself is a pretty thin and silly mystery with twists that cheapen the intellectual quandary at the center of the tale. The script wants to wrestle with the question about whether the church can make progress and adapt to the modern world, but all the subtext is text. "Conclave" doesn’t invite the audience to dig deeper; it provides all the questions and answers bluntly, then distracts us with a variety of surprising turns that, strangely, are all presented with the same amount of scandal, though they do not exist on the same moral scale.

    “Conclave” is a film that seems like it’s deeper than it actually is. In reality, it’s a bit of a down-the-middle thriller that flirts with tawdriness as it presents the inner workings of the highly secretive Vatican. While the screenplay’s themes can be extrapolated to broader sociopolitical questions, it fails to impart any new insights beyond the basic notion that cardinals, they’re just like us.

    Katie Walsh is a Tribune News Service film critic.

    This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

    Related Search

    Vatican scandalsCardinal LawrenceHistorical fiction novelsCardinal BelliniCardinal TedescoRobert Harris novels

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    The week's bestselling books, Oct. 27
    Los Angeles Times3 days ago
    How L.A.'s progressive 'godfather' wound up struggling to keep his job as D.A.
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Column: Surrounded by violence, drug dealing and overdoses, workers at this L.A. restaurant struggle to hang on
    Los Angeles Times3 hours ago
    Gang mayhem and murder sprang from an L.A. motel, suit says; city targets owner
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA15 hours ago
    L.A. judge frees ex-DEA agent accused of road rage, domestic violence and having grenades
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    Ron Ely, actor who played Tarzan on NBC's 1960s TV series, dies at 86
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    Eastern Sierra housing crunch: With all this open land, why are so many workers living in vans?
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily28 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post16 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    As Palos Verdes Peninsula land movement slows, 28 homes to get power back — with 250 to go
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy