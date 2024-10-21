Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Los Angeles Times

    Wall Street pulls back from its records

    By Stan Choe,

    1 days ago

    U.S. stocks edged back from their all-time highs Monday as some of the steam came out of Wall Street’s long, record-breaking rally.

    The Standard & Poor's 500 slipped 0.2%, coming off a sixth straight winning week, its longest such streak of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.8% from its own record that was likewise set Friday, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.3%.

    Trading was mixed in markets around the world. Crude oil prices rose to regain some of last week’s sharp losses, while U.S. Treasury yields climbed and stock indexes mostly fell in Europe after finishing mixed in Asia.

    The rise in yields helped knock down stocks that tend to get hurt by higher interest rates, such as big dividend payers and businesses in the housing industry. Real-estate stocks notched the sharpest loss among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500 index, while homebuilders Lennar and D.R. Horton both fell at least 4.3%. Home Depot’s 2.1% drop was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500.

    The declines mean at least a pause in Wall Street’s rally to records, which was built in large part on optimism that the U.S. economy can make a perfect escape from the worst inflation in generations without a painful recession that many investors had worried could be inevitable. With the Federal Reserve now cutting interest rates to keep the economy humming, the expectation among optimists is that stocks can rise even further.

    But critics are warning that stock prices look too expensive given how much faster they’ve climbed than corporate profits.

    That puts pressure on companies to deliver growth in profits to justify their stock prices, and more than 100 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to give details this week about their performances during the summer. That includes such heavyweights as AT&T, Coca-Cola, IBM, General Motors and Tesla.

    Tesla slipped 0.8% ahead of its report. Its stock has been shaky recently, including a tumble after an update on its highly anticipated robotaxi included fewer details than investors were hoping for.

    Boeing is set to report its latest results Wednesday. It rose 3.1% after reaching an agreement with the union representing its striking machinists on a contract proposal. The union’s members could vote Wednesday on the deal, which could end a costly walkout that has crippled production of airplanes for more than a month.

    Spirit Airlines soared 53.1% after the carrier was able to extend a credit-card processing agreement. Coming into the day, the airline’s stock had lost 91% in the year so far after the cancellation of its planned merger with JetBlue.

    Trump Media & Technology Group rose 5.8% to top $31, continuing its strong run since it briefly dipped below $12 last month. The company behind former President Trump’s Truth Social platform is still losing money, but its stock often moves more with his perceived chances of reelection than anything else.

    Markets appear to be rotating toward a possible Trump win, according to Michael Wilson and other strategists at Morgan Stanley. They point to how stocks of financial companies have helped to lead the market this month, and consumer companies that could be hurt by tariffs are lagging. Bond yields are also rising, along with some precious metals prices and cryptocurrencies.

    All told Monday, the S&P 500 fell 10.69 points to 5,853.98, the Dow dropped 344.31 points to 42,931.60, and the Nasdaq rose 50.45 points to 18,540.00.

    In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.19% from 4.08% late Friday.

    This week doesn’t include many top-tier economic reports to move Treasury yields. A preliminary update on U.S. business activity will arrive Thursday.

    On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada will announce its latest decision on interest rates, possibly a half a percentage point cut.

    In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in China after its central bank cut a couple of lending rates. Lower rates can help reduce pressure on borrowers, particularly the property developers that have suffered after a crackdown on excessive borrowing several years ago. But any effect on market sentiment appeared to be short-lived.

    Stocks rose 0.2% in Shanghai but fell 1.6% in Hong Kong. Chinese stocks have been zooming higher and lower in recent weeks. A slowdown for the world’s second-largest economy has raised expectations for big stimulus from the Chinese government and central bank, though doubts are still prevalent about how much effect they will have.

    Choe writes for the Associated Press. AP b usiness w riters Matt Ott and Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report .

    This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A dark-web drug dealer at 20, he bought luxury cars and gold-plated guns. Then he got caught
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watchlast hour
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    'Pink cocaine,' the designer drug tied to Liam Payne's death, isn't what it sounds like
    Los Angeles Times13 hours ago
    Angel City wraps another disappointing home slate with an uncertain future
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Disbarred SoCal attorney lied about having cancer, gambled away client funds, court finds
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today24 days ago
    L.A. council candidate takes heat for saying 'F— the police' while discussing LAPD spending
    Los Angeles Times1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy