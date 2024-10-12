Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Los Angeles Times

    Russian opposition leader Navalny believed he would die in prison, excerpts from his memoir show

    2 days ago

    Excerpts of a memoir written by late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny revealed he believed he would die in prison.

    The New Yorker magazine published the excerpts in anticipation of the release of “Patriot” on Oct. 22.

    Navalny was President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest and most prominent foe and relentlessly campaigned against official corruption in Russia. He died in a remote Arctic prison in February while serving a 19-year sentence on several charges, including running an extremist group, which he said were politically motivated.

    He was jailed after returning in 2021 from Germany where he was recuperating from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, and was given three prison terms since. Russian officials have vehemently denied involvement both in the poisoning and in his death.

    “Patriot" was announced in April by publisher Alfred A. Knopf who called it the late politician’s “final letter to the world."

    According to Knopf, Navalny began working on the book while recovering from the poisoning and continued writing it in Russia, both in and out of prison.

    In detailing his coping strategies while imprisoned, Navalny said he would “imagine, as realistically as possible, the worst thing that could happen. And then [...] accept it.”

    For him, this was dying in prison.

    “I will spend the rest of my life in prison and die here,” he wrote on March 22, 2022.

    “There will not be anybody to say goodbye to ... All anniversaries will be celebrated without me. I’ll never see my grandchildren.”

    Although he had accepted this fate, Navalny’s memoir conveys a resolute stance against official corruption in Russia.

    “My approach to the situation is certainly not one of contemplative passivity. I am trying to do everything I can from here to put an end to authoritarianism [or, more modestly, to contribute to ending it],” he wrote, also on March 22, 2022.

    In a published excerpt, dated Jan. 17, 2024, a month before his death, Navalny answers the question posed by his fellow inmates and prison guards: “Why did you come back?”

    “I don’t want to give up my country or betray it. If your convictions mean something, you must be prepared to stand up for them and make sacrifices if necessary,” he wrote.

    As well as capturing the isolation and challenges of his imprisonment, Navalny’s writing is notable also for its humor. The late dissident recounts a bet with his lawyers over the length of a new prison sentence: "Olga reckoned eleven to fifteen years. Vadim surprised everyone with his prediction of precisely twelve years and six months. I guessed seven to eight years and was the winner.”

    He also marveled at the absurdity of being made to sit for “hours on a wooden bench under a portrait of Putin” as a “disciplinary activity.”

    Navalny’s widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said in a statement released in April by the publisher the book was not only a testament “to Alexei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship,” adding that sharing his story would" inspire others to stand up for what is right and to never lose sight of the values that truly matter.”

    She also said the memoir was already translated into 11 languages and would “definitely” be published in Russian.

    This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Demi Moore confirms Bruce Willis 'is stable' in aphasia battle, two years after diagnosis
    Los Angeles Times9 hours ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio6 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile28 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Man arrested at Trump rally denies assassination plot, threatens to sue Riverside County sheriff
    Los Angeles Times11 hours ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz5 days ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily16 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio18 days ago
    In Coachella, Trump returns to a favorite theme: Bashing California
    Los Angeles Times2 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard13 hours ago
    4 new CA laws that crack down on sideshows and street takeovers
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy