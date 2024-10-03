Open in App
    Where to vote in the 2024 election in person or by drop box

    By Faith E. Pinho,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M1FOh_0vsifGc900
    (Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)

    Election day is almost here, and early voters can drop their ballots in designated boxes across the state starting Tuesday.

    All California counties will begin mailing ballots to registered voters Monday, according to the secretary of state’s office. There are several options for how to submit a ballot — including voting by mail, dropping your ballot at a vote center or in a ballot drop box, or having someone else submit it on your behalf.

    Here's some information on how and where to cast your ballot.

    First, make sure you’re registered to vote

    You can check to make sure your voter registration is up to date by entering your name, date of birth and ID or Social Security number on the California secretary of state website.

    The last day to register to vote in the 2024 general election is Oct. 21.

    Complete your ballot

    Fill in those bubbles!

    Option 1: Vote by mail

    Slide your completed ballot into the provided envelope. Seal, sign and date the envelope, then post it just as you would any other piece of mail — place it in a mailbox, hand it to your mail carrier or take it to the post office. The ballot must be postmarked on or before election day, Nov. 5, and received by Nov. 12 to be counted.

    Option 2: Drop your ballot off in person

    You can deliver your ballot directly to a vote center or ballot drop box in California. All polling places and ballot drop boxes will close at 8 p.m. on election day.

    Option 3: Give your ballot to someone else to return on your behalf

    You can have someone return your ballot for you — but you must fill out the authorization section on the back of your ballot envelope for it to count.

    Where do I drop off my ballot?

    You can find voting centers and ballot drop boxes by entering your address on the California secretary of state website.

    You can also go directly to your county registrar’s website to find out where to deliver your ballot locally. There are more than 400 places to vote in Los Angeles County; a list of the voting centers and a map of the drop boxes are on the registrar's website.

    To find voting locations and ballot drop boxes for other Southland counties, click below:

    Don’t live in one of these counties? Check your county registrar of voters website for locations.

    You can track your ballot on its way to being counted through the secretary of state website.

    Read voter guides to California races

    More election news

    This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

    Comments / 1
    Fiammetta Fae
    2d ago
    where not to vote because neither candidate is worth a vote.
