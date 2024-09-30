Khalil Mack's takeaway on Chargers' loss to Chiefs: 'We made it tough on them'

The Chargers' Justin Herbert (10) had to congratulate the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) again after another AFC West matchup. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers limp, both figuratively and literally, into their off week with consecutive losses and a litany of injuries after losing 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

What we learned:

Pick the right spots

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), who ran when necessary against the Chargers, scrambles past linebacker Troy Dye (43). (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

A clutch fourth quarter that fueled a season-opening win offered hope that this era of the Chargers might be different from the also-ran teams of the past. Two reality-check losses have shown old habits die hard.

The Chargers were held scoreless in the second half Sunday for the second consecutive game while squandering a 10-7 halftime lead again.

Herbert, who left last week’s game in Pittsburgh with an ankle injury early in the third quarter, lamented the offense’s struggles on third and fourth downs against the Chiefs.

The Chargers were four-of-13 on third downs and failed a fourth-and-one from the Chiefs' three-yard line during the fourth quarter of a tied game. The team is seven-for-24 on third downs in the last two games.

The Chiefs, who have not yet turned into the offensive juggernaut of recent years, converted nine of 16 (56.3%) of their third-down tries, a season-best.

“They did better playing situational football,” outside linebacker Khalil Mack said. “In other years, it was kind of like a breakdown here, breakdown there and they were able to put up 20-plus points. Today, it seemed like it was a little tougher for them.”

The Chargers, who have lost six straight to their AFC West rivals, largely kept Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from making game-changing running plays.

The two-time NFL most valuable player had 12 rushing yards on five carries. But while throwing for 245 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, Mahomes started “picking his spots” in the running game, Mack said. His biggest run came in the fourth quarter, a 13-yard gain on third-and-three.

Offensive line needs off week more than anyone

Justin Herbert falls in the end zone after being pressured by the Chiefs defense. The shuffled offensive line had difficulties protecting the Chargers quarterback. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers can breathe a sigh of relief that Herbert was healthy enough to start and finish the game, but the team is still holding its collective breath for other major injuries heading into the off week.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and right tackle Joe Alt (knee) were both inactive against the Chiefs and the results weren’t pretty. The Chargers allowed two sacks and 10 quarterback hits. They rushed for 55 yards. The offense was called for seven penalties, including five on offensive linemen.

Herbert said the offense was trying to use the cadence as a weapon to neutralize the Kansas City front, but the tactic backfired with four false-start penalties.

Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher was penalized twice, once for an illegal chop block on the Chargers’ second offensive drive and for a false start in the third quarter. The third-string center was elevated from the practice squad Saturday before starting at right guard in the offensive line injury shuffle that sent Trey Pipkins III to right tackle and Jamaree Salyer to left tackle.

“In the NFL, you go out there, get the job done, and block people,” Mustipher said of the sudden promotion. “We’ve got to go watch the tape. I know there are things I want to improve on. It’s all about the execution of fundamentals and attacking that pressure. That’s what it comes down to."

New faces making big plays

Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton (7) intercepts a pass intended for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87). (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Joe Hortiz — or “Chef Hortiz,” as Jim Harbaugh likes to call the Chargers general manager — cooked up a winning combination with his defensive offseason additions. Major secondary signings Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden were both involved in takeaways Sunday.

Molden, who joined the Chargers in a post-training camp trade, corralled the fumble caused by Tuli Tuipulotu on the Chiefs’ first offensive drive. The takeaway turned into the Chargers’ only touchdown of the game. Fulton grabbed his first interception since October 2022.

Fulton joined the Chargers as a free agent after an underwhelming season with the Tennessee Titans in which he didn't record an interception for the first time of his pro career.

When he came down with the ball on a pass intended for Travis Kelce on Sunday, Fulton said he was so overwhelmed with the thought of scoring that he forgot to secure the ball. The Chargers nearly lost the ball when Kansas City receiver Rashee Rice stripped it, but review reversed the call as Rice was out of bounds when he made the play.

Fulton is adding ball security to his list of things to work on after four games.

“There are still little things I can always work on, whether that’s being a better communicator or a better leader throughout the week,” Fulton said. “It’s a long season, and that’s the mindset I’m taking — just trying to take it one game at a time."

The defensive backs, along with second-year safety AJ Finley, stepped up in place of Derwin James Jr., who was suspended for the game. He can return to the team during the off week.

Staff writer Anthony De Leon contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .