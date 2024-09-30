Open in App
    Rams-Bears takeaways: Highlights but not enough touchdowns in loss to Chicago

    By Gary Klein,

    2 days ago

    The Chicago Bears defeated the Rams , 24-18, on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.

    What we learned from the loss that dropped the Rams’ record to 1-3:

    Matthew Stafford makes more history

    Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford moved into 10th place on the NFL’s career passing yardage list.

    Stafford completed 20 of 29 passes for 224 yards to move past Eli Manning. Stafford, in his 16th season, has passed for 57,025 yards.

    “It’s a humbling thing to be mentioned with a great player like Eli, who obviously had an outstanding career,” Stafford said. “And I’m sure at the end of the season or whatnot, I will spend more time thinking about that kind of stuff.

    “I was a fan of this game long before I became a player of it in the NFL, and to be mentioned with some of those guys is a really cool, humbling thing for me.”

    Stafford would have preferred to make history by leading another comeback victory: He moved into a fifth-place tie with Drew Brees by engineering his 36th comeback win in the previous game against the San Francisco 49ers.

    With less than a minute left Sunday and the Rams at their eight-yard line, Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker intercepted his pass.

    “Obviously, one I wish I had back and could step through it a little bit more or something to even to sail it out of bounds and keep us alive,” Stafford said.

    Rookie receiver Jordan Whittington steps up

    With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua still sidelined because of injuries, Jordan Whittington’s role has expanded.

    The sixth-round pick from Texas started for the first time and caught a team best six passes for 62 yards.

    “Definitely more than previous games,” he said of his increased playing time. “But those are games you want to win. That’s what I do — play to win. And we weren’t able to do it.”

    Tutu Atwell had four catches for 82 yards, tight end Colby Parkinson four for 33 yards.”

    Braden Fiske gets first sack

    Braden Fiske grew up about an hour by car from Soldier Field.

    So, family and friends in attendance enjoyed seeing the Rams’ second-round draft pick record his first NFL sack.

    “It was cool,” Fiske said of playing in Soldier Field for the first time as a pro. “Weather was good. I think that probably was my favorite part, finally playing under some clouds again, not just straight sunshine.

    “But I mean it was tough. We really wanted to come away with that one.”

    Linebacker Michael Hoecht and safety Quentin Lake also sacked Bears quarterback Caleb Williams .

    The Rams missed several opportunities, however, when Williams was in their grasp. Williams, the top pick in the draft, completed 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.

    “We talked a lot on that sideline and we talked a lot in some of the gotta-have-it moments,” tackle Kobie Turner said, “and I think we stood up and I think now we just have to find a way as a team to go and win.”

    Rams' back seven on defense is struggling

    Williams was only the latest quarterback to take advantage of the Rams’ inside linebackers and secondary.

    Williams connected with receiver DJ Moore for a touchdown, and running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown, and caught seven passes for 72 yards.

    In the third quarter, on a first down at the Rams' 14 yard-line, the Bears bunched four receivers on the right so that Moore could work one on one against cornerback Tre'Davious White.

    Williams’ pass fell incomplete, but two plays later Moore got behind linebacker Christian Rozeboom for a nine-yard touchdown catch.

    Kicker Joshua Karty is not perfect

    Rookie Joshua Karty went into the game having made all five of his field-goal attempts, including the game-winner to defeat the 49ers.

    On Sunday, Karty kicked field goals from 46 and 37 yards before missing from 43 yards, though coach Sean McVay indicated that Karty was forced to kick with the ball’s laces because of the snap.

    Karty rebounded with field goals from 25 and 52 yards.

    This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

