Newsom signs bill to push last call until 4 a.m. — but only for VIPs at new Clippers arena

Last call in California is 2 a.m., but Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Sunday that extends public drinking time for a select few: VIPs at Inglewood’s new Intuit Dome arena.

The law allows alcohol to be served until 4 a.m. to a specific group of dues-paying members of a private club inside the $2-billion, 17,700-seat new home of the Los Angeles Clippers .

Lawmakers have repeatedly failed to extend California's last-call laws statewide to allow establishments to serve alcohol later as states such as New York serve until 4 a.m. Supporters of later last-call times contend it would be a boon for local economies, while opponents say it could lead to more drunk driving and late-night chaos.

In a signing message of the bill, Newsom said he is "cognizant of the potential risks to public safety" posed by the policy and is directing the California Highway Patrol to work with local officials to monitor DUI incidents in the area.

Newsom's approval of the bill comes after criticism that the narrow exemption is unfair as it applies only to members of a private luxury suite currently being built at Intuit Dome and does not benefit other arenas.

According to the bill, the new law will affect one area of the venue where the maximum capacity is 100 people. A spokesperson for Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Hawthorne), who authored the bill, could not provide details about how much entrance to the new club would cost or who its members will include.

Some suites at Intuit Dome are offered to rent for $10,769 a night, according to a posting by Suite Experience Group. That offer included 17 tickets to a Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns game in October, balcony views and access to VIP bars.

The Intuit Dome, which also acts as a concert venue, was bankrolled by Steve Ballmer, the former chief executive of Microsoft and owner of the Clippers NBA team who is among the richest people in the world.

Ballmer's company, Murphy’s Bowl, was a sponsor of the bill and said it was needed as a boost to a unique Los Angeles community that draws hundreds of thousands of sports fans each year.

His wife, Connie Ballmer, was one of Newsom's biggest donors when he faced a recall election in 2021, donating $1 million to his Stop the Republican Recall campaign committee, according to state records.

"The governor's decisions on legislation are made solely on the merits of each bill," Izzy Gordon, a spokesperson for Newsom, said Monday when asked about the donation and any potential influence.

Newsom also signed a bill last week that extends drinking laws to allow alcohol consumption to happen on public streets and sidewalks in certain areas deemed "entertainment zones."

Representatives for Ballmer did not immediately return requests for comment Monday.

Murphy's Bowl spent more than $700,000 in the 2023-24 legislative session to lobby state lawmakers and Newsom’s office on bills, including Assembly Bill 3206 and proposals that would make it easier for alcoholic beverage companies to advertise in Intuit Dome and allow face-scanning technology to verify drinkers are over 21, lessening the burden on bartenders.

Ballmer and his affiliated company have contributed to the campaigns of Republicans and Democrats alike in the state Legislature.

McKinnor said the legislation will help Inglewood's "renaissance" and that the city is unique because of its entertainment tourism.

“AB 3206 is limited in scope, includes numerous safeguards to protect public health and safety, including approval by the Inglewood City Council and will provide another entertainment option to [complement] the over $2 billion of private investment in Inglewood’s recently opened Intuit Dome," she said in a statement.

But the bill did not receive wide support from the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature, and California Common Cause — a nonpartisan government accountability organization — said it sets a bad precedent that sends a message that money influences governmental decisions, nodding to Ballmer's wealth.

“The bill exemplifies the disproportionate influence of wealthy individuals and corporations on the legislative process,” said Sean McMorris, who specializes in transparency and ethics at California Common Cause.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .