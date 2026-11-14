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The Lakers Are Off to Their Best Start Since the 2020 Championship Season With an 11-2 Record
By Tyler Bazan,12 days ago
13 games into the season and the Lakers sit with the NBA’s best record at 11-2, though the 10-2 Spurs are right on their tail. The Lakers were the first team to reach 10 wins this season. No matter what the perception was of the Lakers heading into the season, good or bad, not many would have predicted them starting 11-2.