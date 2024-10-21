Open in App
    From Kin to Killer: Emir Abadzic Lowe Charged in Father’s Mount Baldy Murder

    By Ellie McCabe,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04W1oG_0wGAsEPr00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjbfW_0wGAsEPr00

    Peter Thomas via Unsplash

    Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced last Wednesday that a 19-year-old man has been charged with murdering his father, who was found on Mount Baldy Road in the San Gabriel Mountains.

    Emir Abadzic Lowe was identified as the suspect in the killing of Paul Lowe, a British photojournalist. Investigators allege he used a knife to commit the crime.

    "Our thoughts are with Mr. Lowe's loved ones during this tragic time," said District Attorney Gascón. "We will pursue justice for the victim and ensure that the offender is held accountable for his actions."

    Officials allege that around 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, Emir Lowe stabbed his father at a site near Stoddard Canyon Falls and left the scene. A passerby contacted authorities, and the victim was declared dead by the San Bernardino Fire Department.

    Witnesses reported seeing a man driving away from the scene who was subsequently involved in a solo traffic collision a few miles away. He was detained pending further investigation, and investigators later said that the suspect was the victim's son.

    Emir Lowe's arraignment was scheduled for last Wednesday at the West Covina Courthouse. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 25-to-life plus a year in state prison.

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues investigating the deadly stabbing, and the case is being prosecuted by the L.A. County DA's Family Violence Division.

    Paul Lowe was remembered by colleagues as a talented and courageous photojournalist who documented war zones and humanitarian crises worldwide. He later became an educator, teaching at an academy through The VII Foundation, which trains journalists from underrepresented communities.

    The VII Foundation posted a statement online, saying, "Paul was a courageous and beloved comrade, and a deeply devoted father and husband. The loss is shocking and overwhelming, and our hearts go out to his wife and family."

