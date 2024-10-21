Nicolas Cage Protests AI at the Newport Beach Film Festival

Nicolas Cage at the 2024 NBFF Honors Brunch All photos courtesy of Tiffany Rose&solGetty Images for Newport Beach Film Festival

"It's true — I lived here," said honoree Nicolas Cage upon taking the stage at the 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival's honors brunch at the Balboa Bay Resort on Sunday, Oct. 20. "I lived right next door — I have beautiful memories taking my dad to dinner at 21 Oceanfront, so thank you for bringing that all back."



"Today, the Newport Film Festival and Variety honored 10 young actors, and I too honor these 10 young actors as the future of film performance," he said of this year's class of Variety's 10 Actors to Watch. At the top of the event program, editor Jenelle Riley moderated a panel with the group: Monica Barbaro ( Top Gun: Maverick, ) Zoë Chao ( The Afterparty ,) Ryan Destiny ( The Fire Inside ,) Karla Sofía Gascón ( Emilia Pérez ,) Ella Hunt ( Saturday Night ,) David Jonsson ( Alien: Romulus ,) Josh Rivera ( West Side Story ) and Drew Starkey ( Queer ).

From left: Gary Sherwin, Jenelle Riley, Drew Starkey, Monica Barbaro, Zoe Chao, Ryan Destiny, Karla Sofia Gascon, Fred Hechinger, Ella Hunt, David Jonsson, Josh Rivera, Gregg Schwenk and Todd Quartararo

"Film performance to me is very much a handmade, organic, from-scratch process: It's from the heart, it's from the imagination, it's from thoughts and detail and thinking and honing and preparing," continued Cage, who received the Icon Award in a program that also honored Margaret Qualley (Spotlight Award) Bobby Cannavale (Artist of Distinction Award) Joan Chen (Career Achievement Award), Colman Domingo (Maverick Award) Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Artist of Distinction Award), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Artist of Distinction Award), George MacKay (Spotlight Award), June Squibb (Lifetime Achievement Award), Diane Warren (Lifetime Achievement in Music Award) and Amy Poehler ( Variety's Legend & Groundbreaker Award).

Honoree Colman Domingo spoke about the equity program he created with his partners, through which "every single person below and above the line is equally compensated."

"There is a new technology in town — it's a technology that I didn't have to contend with for 42 years, until recently," Cage continued. "But these 10 young actors, this generation, most certainly will be, and they are calling it EBDR. This technology wants to take your instrument. We are the instruments, as film actors — they want to take it away from you."

Amy Poehler received Variety's Legend & Groundbreaker Award.

Cage went on: "EBDR, what is that? Well, I can give you an example: Did you see a movie called The Flash , where they had me play Superman? That's EBDR. Employment Based Digital Replica. The studios want this so that they can change your face — after you've already shot it — they can change your voice, they can change your line deliveries, they can change your body language, they can change performance. I guess today, I'm playing the role of the savage in Aldous Huxley's A Brave New World."

"I'm asking you," he urged, "if you're approached by a studio to sign a contract permitting them to use EBDR on your performance, I want you to consider what I'm calling MVMFMBMI: My voice, my face, my body, my imagination, my performance in response. Protect your instrument — thank you."

Todd Quartararo, Diane Warren, June Squibb and Nicolas Cage



