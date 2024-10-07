Victim of Brutal Rape and Assault in Venice Canals Files $5 Million Lawsuit Against City

Two women were raped and beaten by a transient in the upscale Venice Canals neighborhood. One woman died. The survivor, Mary Klein, has filed a lawsuit against the city this week. &lparPhoto by Jakub Porzycki&solNurPhoto via Getty Images&rpar

Mary Klein, one of two women brutalized by a homeless attacker in the upscale Venice Canals neighborhood on April 6, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles, saying defunding the police left her vulnerable to the attack.



Klein said the lack of police patrols and adequate lighting in the area that surrounds the multi-million dollar homes in the Venice Canals is a dangerous result from a 2022 move by city officials to slash the LAPD budget, which led to 800 cops being cut from the force. She is seeking $5 million in damages from the city for the permanent injuries she suffered.



The public safety crisis cited by Klein was echoed by City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents and lives in Venice. She told LA Mag in an interview Sunday that defunding the police, and the lack of prosecution for crimes like theft, along with the lack of gun and gang enhancements, has left Venice vulnerable to incidents like the April 6 rapes. "We need help, and to do that, we need to support our police officers.

Earlier this year, then Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi pleaded with the city council to sign off on budget increases in a letter in which he wrote: "Personnel strength... was 8,832 for sworn personnel and 2,645 for civilian professional staff. The last time our sworn and civilian staffing was this low was in the 1990s."



That reduction in LAPD officers on patrol, Choi wrote, has led to "longer wait times for 9-1-1 callers, fewer uniformed personnel leading to extended response times for both urgent and routine service calls."



Last month the rapist who hunted his victims in the Venice Canals, Anthony Francisco Jones, 30, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month for the murder after pleading no contest to murder and rape charges.

Jones had first attacked Sarah Alden, a 53-year-old jewelry designer who had just signed a lease on an apartment in Venice after moving west from Massachusetts, leaving her in coma. "At one point, the victim regained consciousness, and Mr. Jones is accused of kicking her in the head again and standing over her throat," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said after his sentencing. Jones was taken off life support in late May.



Jones clubbed Klein from behind about an hour after he attacked his first victim, leaving her with severe injuries and a blood clot that jeopardizes her life on a daily basis, she says.



Crimes like this one, and the so called Zombie Driver, Lisa Heflin, 41, an addict from Missouri who rammed a police car before leading police on a wild chase the wrong way down the 405 freeway that ended in a crash that injured nine people in May, has prompted Park to publicly endorse former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.



Heflin, Park said, will not face any jail time despite attacking officers with her van and then injuring motorists on the 405. She had only been in L.A. for ten days when she prompted the chaotic chase and had already been visited by city social workers who would help her get "document ready," so she could receive public benefits despite a history of mental illness and drug addiction.

"We need the restoration of sanity," Park said. Crimes like the zombie driver and the Venice Canals rapes are among the "consequences of policy decisions," made by Gascón, Park said.

Voters will decide who will oversee criminal prosecutions in Los Angeles County, Hochman, or Gascón on November 5. While Hochman is leading the polls, the incumbent has picked up editorial and labor endorsements.