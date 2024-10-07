Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Los Angeles Magazine

    Victim of Brutal Rape and Assault in Venice Canals Files $5 Million Lawsuit Against City

    By Michele McPhee,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPJto_0vxt57ZK00
    Two women were raped and beaten by a transient in the upscale Venice Canals neighborhood. One woman died. The survivor, Mary Klein, has filed a lawsuit against the city this week.

    &lparPhoto by Jakub Porzycki&solNurPhoto via Getty Images&rpar

    Mary Klein, one of two women brutalized by a homeless attacker in the upscale Venice Canals neighborhood on April 6, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Los Angeles, saying defunding the police left her vulnerable to the attack.

    Klein said the lack of police patrols and adequate lighting in the area that surrounds the multi-million dollar homes in the Venice Canals is a dangerous result from a 2022 move by city officials to slash the LAPD budget, which led to 800 cops being cut from the force. She is seeking $5 million in damages from the city for the permanent injuries she suffered.

    The public safety crisis cited by Klein was echoed by City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents and lives in Venice. She told LA Mag in an interview Sunday that defunding the police, and the lack of prosecution for crimes like theft, along with the lack of gun and gang enhancements, has left Venice vulnerable to incidents like the April 6 rapes. "We need help, and to do that, we need to support our police officers.

    Earlier this year, then Interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi pleaded with the city council to sign off on budget increases in a letter in which he wrote: "Personnel strength... was 8,832 for sworn personnel and 2,645 for civilian professional staff. The last time our sworn and civilian staffing was this low was in the 1990s."

    That reduction in LAPD officers on patrol, Choi wrote, has led to "longer wait times for 9-1-1 callers, fewer uniformed personnel leading to extended response times for both urgent and routine service calls."

    Last month the rapist who hunted his victims in the Venice Canals, Anthony Francisco Jones, 30, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month for the murder after pleading no contest to murder and rape charges.

    Jones had first attacked Sarah Alden, a 53-year-old jewelry designer who had just signed a lease on an apartment in Venice after moving west from Massachusetts, leaving her in coma.  "At one point, the victim regained consciousness, and Mr. Jones is accused of kicking her in the head again and standing over her throat," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón said after his sentencing. Jones was taken off life support in late May.

    Jones clubbed Klein from behind about an hour after he attacked his first victim, leaving her with severe injuries and a blood clot that jeopardizes her life on a daily basis, she says.

    Crimes like this one, and the so called Zombie Driver, Lisa Heflin, 41, an addict from Missouri who rammed a police car before leading police on a wild chase the wrong way down the 405 freeway that ended in a crash that injured nine people in May, has prompted Park to publicly endorse former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman for District Attorney.

    Heflin, Park said, will not face any jail time despite attacking officers with her van and then injuring motorists on the 405. She had only been in L.A. for ten days when she prompted the chaotic chase and had already been visited by city social workers who would help her get "document ready," so she could receive public benefits despite a history of mental illness and drug addiction.

    "We need the restoration of sanity," Park said. Crimes like the zombie driver and the Venice Canals rapes are among the "consequences of policy decisions," made by Gascón, Park said.

    Voters will decide who will oversee criminal prosecutions in Los Angeles County, Hochman, or Gascón on November 5. While Hochman is leading the polls, the incumbent has picked up editorial and labor endorsements.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One of Four Men Charged in Johnny Wactor Murder Case Pleads Guilty
    Los Angeles Magazine27 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Lloyd Wright's Landmark Wayfarer's Chapel Moved Due to Landslide
    Los Angeles Magazine15 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Kevin Hart's Fast Food Chain Closes Down
    Los Angeles Magazine27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today18 minutes ago
    Amanda Bynes Makes Rare Public Outing in Los Angeles After Debuting Clothing Collection
    OK Magazine5 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    I spent a wild night in the Amazon — and awoke to a shredded tent invaded by these horrifying visitors
    New York Post2 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    How to Get Your Brew on for National Coffee Day
    Los Angeles Magazine11 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Guerrilla Tacos Chef Wes Avila Raises the Steaks With MXO
    Los Angeles Magazine14 days ago
    Beautiful Things Are Ahead for Benson Boone
    Los Angeles Magazine9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Actress Dahéli Hall Wants To Talk About Getting Knocked Up
    Los Angeles Magazine1 day ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy