October Food and Drink News

Here are L.A.'s most festive and delicious new fall happenings.

All photos courtesy brands

Celebrate Halloween With Hotel Bel-Air



Usher in the spooky season with Hotel Bel-Air ’s outdoor Halloween movie screenings. The series will feature three movies, The Addams Family on Oct. 22, Psycho on Oct. 23 and The Nightmare Before Christmas on Oct. 24. Tickets cost $100 per person and include classic movie concessions, as well as a themed cocktail menu created by the hotel’s culinary team.

Evan Funke to Host Alessandra Spisni



All the way from Bologna, Italy, chef Alessandra Spisni will join chef Evan Funke for two nights of culinary excellence. In a series of events held at Felix on Oct. 15 and Funke on Oct. 16, the renowned chefs will celebrate the new season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table , titled Noodles , featuring an episode on Funke and his passion for pasta.

Apero Hour at Coucou



What time is it? It’s apero hour! The French bistro Coucou will honor the French tradition from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and all day on Sundays. The casual, pre-dinner tasting hour will feature an assortment of new dishes and cocktails, and will be available at both the Venice and West Hollywood venues.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills' A Night in Jalisco experience All photos courtesy brands

From Jalisco to The Peninsula



The Peninsula Beverly Hills will feature a new limited dining experience on Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m. Held on the Belvedere Terrace, A Night in Jalisco will serve vibrant Mexican cuisine and classic cocktails through Nov. 9. Tickets cost $95 per person and are available here .

Turn Up the Heat With Cloud23



Culinary enthusiast Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is stepping into the world of condiments with Cloud23 , a line of organic, low-calorie hot sauces. His first two flavors, a spicy yet tangy “Hot Habanero” and a mild “Sweet Jalapeño,” are available for purchase exclusively at Whole Foods Market .

Dine for a Cause at Crustacean



To commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Crustacean Beverly Hills has partnered with UCLA Health . Their Dine for a Cause event will be available all month long, and will feature a six-course menu of flavorful dishes. Tickets cost $165 per person, with 20% of the proceeds going to cancer research conducted by UCLA medical professor Dr. Beth Karlan.

Enjoy Sushi by Scratch



For a limited time, the Michelin-starred Scratch Restaurants Group will return to Beverly Hills for an award-winning, 17-course tasting menu inspired by omakase. Sushi by Scratch Restaurants: Beverly Hills is a 90-day experience hosted by chef Phillip Frankland Lee, beginning on Oct. 2 at SLS Beverly Hills: a Luxury Collection Hotel .

Dan Tana's JAKOB LAYMAN

Celebrating 60 Years at Dan Tana's



Dan Tana is turning 60 and will celebrate by giving back to the community. The Italian staple will raise money for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles through the month of October, with a goal of $60,000. Donors will be entered into a raffle to win four tickets to see the Lakers vs. Magic game on Nov. 21, and those who donate over $1,000 will receive a complimentary dinner for two valid until the fundraiser ends.

Vincent Rémis &sol Mr&period T

Mr. T Partners With François Daubinet



French restaurant Mr. T has partnered with pastry chef François Daubinet on the Mr. T Cafè. The cafè and bakery will offer breakfast and lunch items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. as the restaurant transitions to dinner service.

Rosh Hashanah Dinner at A.O.C.



A.O.C. is celebrating the Jewish New Year in style with dishes from The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen cookbook by Amelia Saltzman . On Oct. 3, diners can enjoy Jewish cuisines, including a traditional challah, with Saltzman herself. Tickets cost $85 per person and can be purchased here .

Wolfgang Puck Donates to American Cancer Society



On Oct. 6, the American Cancer Society will host its 40th annual gourmet food and wine event, California Spirit . The event will honor chef and co-founder Wolfgang Puck, who has raised over $18 million dollars for the American Cancer Society over 40 years. Puck will treat diners to bites from his CUT, Beverly Hills steakhouse alongside specials from guest chefs. Tickets cost $275 per person and can be purchased here .

Sandbourne Announces Veuve Clicquot Partnership



The Santa Monica hotel Sandbourne has announced a limited collaboration with Veuve Clicquot champagne. Diners at Sandbourne’s Marelle restaurant can enjoy the new menu curated by chef Raphael Lunetta, available for brunch, lunch and dinner until Oct. 14. Additionally, hotel guests can be treated to an exclusive Veuve Beachside Picnic Basket, complete with a curated selection of charcuterie, sandwiches and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut.

Raise a Glass at Fairmont Century Plaza



To celebrate the return of the broadway show Hamilton to the Pantages Theatre, Lumière at the Fairmont Century Plaza has released two unique cocktails themed after the musical. The Founding Father and Hamilton Reviver can be enjoyed until Oct. 13. Those who have seen the musical can bring their ticket stubs to receive a special discount on the beverages.

Dante Beverly Hills Launches Brunch



Fans of the rooftop restaurant at the Maybourne Beverly Hills can spend sunny weekends sipping Dante Beverly Hills' award-winning cocktails and enjoying new daytime dishes (like fluffy pancakes and woodfire grilled steak and eggs) every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — with live music setting the mood from noon to 3 p.m. Specialty brunch libations will also be available.

Openaire has a new prix-fixe menu.

Celebrate Fall With Openaire



Openaire will mark the beginning of the fall season with a new Sunday Supper from 5:30 to 10 p.m. every Sunday beginning Oct. 6. The prix-fixe menu, created by Michelin-star chefs Josiah Citrin and Vinson Ching, will feature fresh, seasonal ingredients and a menu that changes every week. Tickets cost $55 per person and can be purchased here .

Get Wicked With The London West Hollywood



Just in time for Halloween and the release of the Wicked movie, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills is launching a new Wicked Witches Afternoon Tea service. From 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday beginning Oct. 12, fans of the Halloween season and tea lovers alike can enjoy a specially crafted menu featuring themed bites and beverages, including a Witches Brewed Tea Selection and “Not So Wicked” Sweet Pastries and Cakes. Tickets cost $84 per person and can be purchased here .