🚨 Free sandbags in LA County through Nov. 28

Los Angeles County is offering free sandbags to help residents get ready for winter storms and possible flooding.

You can pick up sandbags at participating Los Angeles County Fire Department locations now through Saturday, November 28, 2026. Residents should check which stations are participating and current availability before heading out.

Sandbags can help protect homes, businesses, and property by redirecting water away from vulnerable spots during heavy rain.

County officials also suggest you:

Clear gutters and drains

Secure outdoor furniture and loose items

Check trees for weak branches

Look for low spots where water might pool

If you’re worried about flooding, mudslides, or debris flows, contact LA County Public Works at (800) 933-0930 for guidance.

Residents across Los Angeles County are encouraged to prepare now and share this info with neighbors who might need help.