💰 Medi-Cal changes for some non-citizen residents in 2027

If you or a family member get Medi-Cal and are a Qualified Non-Citizen (QNC), there are policy changes coming in 2027 that could affect your eligibility and access to healthcare services.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) is sharing updated information and resources so people can understand what’s changing and what options they have.

If this applies to you or someone in your household:

Review the updated Medi-Cal policy information for 2027

for 2027 Check whether your coverage might change

See what steps you may need to take , if any

, if any Share this info with family, friends, and neighbors who might also be affected

You can find details through Los Angeles County’s Medi-Cal resources online or through DPSS.