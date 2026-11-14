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Los Angeles County
📢 Free one-on-one adult reading help at LA County Library
12 days ago
📢 Free one-on-one reading help for LA County adults
LA County Library’s Adults Read program offers free, private tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing.
Who can join as a learner?
- Adults 18+ who want to improve English reading and writing
- Live in or near LA County Library service areas
- Program is free for library cardholders
How it works
- One-on-one tutoring with a trained volunteer
- Meet 2 times a week for 90 minutes
- Sessions at a local library: Baldwin Park, Lancaster, Lawndale, Leland R. Weaver, San Fernando
- First meeting is a casual chat and simple reading activity to match you with a tutor
How to sign up or refer someone
- Call 562.367.0500
- Email literacy@library.lacounty.gov
- You can call for a friend, family member, or neighbor
Want to volunteer as a tutor?
- Must be 18+ with a high school diploma or equivalent
- Strong English skills
- Commit to 6 months, 2 sessions/week, 90 minutes each at a participating library
- Steps: fill out interest form, complete Live Scan background check, submit onboarding forms, attend training, then get paired with a learner.
More Info: Adult Literacy Program - LA County Library
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