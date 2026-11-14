📢 Free one-on-one reading help for LA County adults

LA County Library’s Adults Read program offers free, private tutoring to help adults improve their reading and writing.

Who can join as a learner?

Adults 18+ who want to improve English reading and writing

who want to improve Live in or near LA County Library service areas

Program is free for library cardholders

How it works

One-on-one tutoring with a trained volunteer

with a trained volunteer Meet 2 times a week for 90 minutes

Sessions at a local library : Baldwin Park, Lancaster, Lawndale, Leland R. Weaver, San Fernando

: First meeting is a casual chat and simple reading activity to match you with a tutor

How to sign up or refer someone

Call 562.367.0500

Email literacy@library.lacounty.gov

You can call for a friend, family member, or neighbor

Want to volunteer as a tutor?