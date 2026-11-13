The Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division hosted a weeklong Marine Firefighting Course for its staff and partner agencies, combining classroom lessons with hands-on field drills. Training covered fire behavior, marine firefighting tactics, the Incident Command System (ICS), and hazardous materials awareness, with practice on simulated vessel fires for boats that were docked, adrift, and at anchor. This training is meant to improve teamwork between lifeguards and other agencies for emergencies that happen beyond the surfline.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division