A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for the Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County beaches on Saturday from 4 AM to 4 PM PST. A High Surf Advisory is also in effect now through 3 PM PST Tuesday. Waves will be 5 to 8 feet today, rising to 8 to 12 feet on Saturday, then lowering to 5 to 9 feet from Sunday through Tuesday. Dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves are expected, especially on west-northwest facing beaches.

Moderate flooding of sea water is likely in low spots that are usually dry, such as beach parking lots, bike paths, and harbor walkways, mainly around high tide. Beach erosion may be moderate to significant. There is a higher risk of ocean drowning, and large waves can wash people off beaches and rocks or capsize small boats near shore. People should stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers and keep off rock jetties, and should not drive through flooded areas or around barricades.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®