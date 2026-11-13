A High Surf Advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County Beaches and the Malibu Coast with large breaking waves and strong rip currents. Waves of 5 to 8 feet today will grow to 8 to 12 feet on Saturday, then lower to 5 to 9 feet from Sunday through Tuesday. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 4 AM to 4 PM PST.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely in low spots near the ocean, including beach parking lots, bike paths, and harbor walkways, especially at high tide. There may be moderate to significant beach erosion. The water will be very dangerous, with a higher risk of drowning, rip currents that can pull people out to sea, and large waves that can knock people off beaches, rocks, and small boats near shore.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®