The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for southwest Los Angeles County and far southeast Ventura County until 515 AM PST on Nov 13. Heavy rain is causing minor flooding in low spots and areas with poor drainage, and there is a risk of small debris flows near the Palisades and Franklin burn scars.

Areas that may see flooding include Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Woodland Hills, Agoura Hills, Encino, Calabasas, Pacific Palisades, Westlake Village, Brentwood, and canyon roads such as Malibu Canyon Rd, Los Virgenes Rd, Topanga Canyon Rd, and Kanan Dume Rd through the Santa Monica Mountains. Rainfall rates of 0.25 to 0.5 inches in 30 minutes are possible. Drivers are told not to drive through flooded roads and to be extra careful at night when it is hard to see flooding.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®