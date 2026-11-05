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Los Angeles
County honors Native American Heritage Month
6 days ago
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health is marking Native American Heritage Month by honoring Indigenous peoples across Los Angeles County and recognizing their history, cultures, and ongoing contributions. The department states it is committed to culturally responsive mental health care, including services through its American Indian Counseling Center in Santa Fe Springs.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health
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