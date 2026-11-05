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Los Angeles County

Tsunami safety reminder for Los Angeles County coast

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386l58_1Gp5ndVP00

People who live, work, or visit along the Los Angeles County coast are at risk for tsunamis and should know the warning signs and how to react. Learn more about tsunami risks and safety steps for the L.A. County coastline here: https://t.co/y1KYX1srBr

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ready Los Angeles County

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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