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Los Angeles County
Tsunami safety reminder for Los Angeles County coast
7 days ago
People who live, work, or visit along the Los Angeles County coast are at risk for tsunamis and should know the warning signs and how to react. Learn more about tsunami risks and safety steps for the L.A. County coastline here: https://t.co/y1KYX1srBr
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ready Los Angeles County
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.