Beach hazards and strong surf along Malibu Coast

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous rip currents and strong surf along the Malibu Coast and other Los Angeles County Beaches from late tonight through Tuesday morning. Waves are expected to reach 4 to 6 feet, with high tides of 7.2 to 7.6 feet each morning.

There is a higher risk of drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, and waves can wash people off beaches, rocks, and small boats near shore. People are urged to stay out of the water or remain close to staffed lifeguard towers, and to stay off rock jetties and other rocks during this time.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®