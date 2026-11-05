Beach hazards and strong surf along LA and SB coasts

The National Weather Service warns of dangerous beach conditions from late tonight through Tuesday morning. Surf of 4 to 6 feet will bring strong rip currents and breaking waves along Catalina Island, Santa Barbara Island, the Santa Barbara County South Coast, Malibu Coast, and Los Angeles County beaches.

There is a higher risk of ocean drowning as rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves may wash people off beaches and rocks and can flip small boats near shore. Very high tides of 7.2 to 7.6 feet each morning may cause some coastal flooding, pooling of sea water, and extra beach erosion, with the worst impacts likely on Monday. People are told to stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers and to stay off rock jetties and rocks.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®