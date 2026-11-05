Beach hazards and strong rip currents in LA County

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Los Angeles County Beaches, the Malibu Coast, Santa Barbara County South Coast, and around Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands from late tonight through Tuesday morning. Waves of 4 to 6 feet and strong rip currents are expected, with high tides of 7.2 to 7.6 feet each morning.

There is a higher risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, and waves can wash people off beaches, rocks, and small boats near shore. Pooling sea water and extra beach erosion are possible, and a Coastal Flood Advisory may be needed on Monday. People should stay out of the water or near staffed lifeguard towers and stay off rock jetties, which can be very dangerous in these conditions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®