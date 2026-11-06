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Altadena
Farnsworth Park Restoration Breaks Ground in Altadena
8 days ago
Restoration work has begun at Farnsworth Park in Altadena, which has been closed since the 2025 Eaton Fire. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, local officials, community supporters, and donors marked the start of the project, including tours of planned upgrades and the groundbreaking for new Dodgers Dreamfields. The effort aims to rebuild the park as a key community space where families can gather and the Altadena community can continue its recovery.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
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