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Los Angeles County
38 New LASD Academy Graduates Sworn In
8 days ago
Recruit Class #493 has graduated from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Academy in Whittier after 22 weeks of intensive training and study. Sheriff Luna and local Police Chiefs led a uniform inspection and then swore in 38 new Peace Officers for the State of California, made up of 30 men and 8 women, who will now serve Los Angeles County and nearby communities.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
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